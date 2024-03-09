QMJHL roundup: Titan play strong road game to tip Mooseheads 3-1

HALIFAX — The Halifax Mooseheads have enjoyed plenty of success in the standings and on home ice this season.

But on Friday night the Maritimes Division-leading Mooseheads dropped a 3-1 Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League decision to the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Noah Laberge, Colby Huggan and Alexandre Lallier scored for the Titan (287-27-3-4), while Robert Orr chipped in with two assists.

Markus Vidicek scored for the Mooseheads (39-16-7-1), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

The Titan outshot the Mooseheads 29-24.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Friday:

---

EAGLES 6 SEA DOGS 1

SYDNEY, N.S. — Jacob Newcombe scored four goals and Cam Squires and Tomas Cibulka each added three assists as the Cape Breton Eagles dunked the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs 6-1.

Luke Patterson and Olivier Houde also scored for the Eagles (33-26-1-2), who outshot the Sea Dogs 30-27.

Egan Beveridge scored a third-period goal for the Sea Dogs (17-36-5-3).

---

OCEANIC 5 ARMADA 3

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Quinn Kennedy scored twice as the Rimouski Oceanic rolled over the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 5-3.

Dominic Pilote, Maxim Barbashev and Lyam Jacques also scored for the Oceanic (33-24-5-0), who outshot the Armada 38-28.

Olivier Filaj, Eliot Litalien and Theo Lemieux scored for the Armada (28-28-4-1).

---

PHOENIX 4 FOREURS 1

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Jacob Brochu stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced and helped the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix knock off the Val-d'Or Foreurs 4-1.

Eloi Bourdeau, Israel Mianscum, Lewis Gendron and Charles-Antoine Beauregard scored for the Phoenix (30-25-1-5), who were outshot 33-25.

Tommy Bouchard scored for the Foreurs (15-41-3-2), who led 1-0 after the first period, but trailed 2-1 heading into the third.

---

REMPARTS 2 OLYMPIQUES 1 (SO)

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Daniel Agostino and Loic Goyette scored in the shootout as the Quebec Remparts edged the visiting Gatineau Olympiques 2-1.

Xavier Lebel scored for the Remparts (20-37-4-0) in regulation. Quebec was outshot 31-18.

Justin Boisselle scored for the Olympiques (23-30-4-5), who surrendered the tying goal with 1:53 left in the third period.

.---

TIGRES 5 VOLTIGEURS 4

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Tommy Cormier's unassisted goal nine minutes into the third period stood up as the winner as the Victoriaville Tigres edged the Drummondville Voltigeurs 5-4.

Alexis Bourque, Egor Goriunov, Sidney Deslauriers and Justin Larose also scored for the Tigres (40-17-4-0), who were outshot 41-23.

Lukas Landry, Kassim Gaudet, Sam Oliver and Justin Cote scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (41-143-5-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press