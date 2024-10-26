QMJHL roundup: Tigres tame visiting Mooseheads 4-3

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Justin Larose and Mael Lavigne each had a goal and assist and netminder Gabriel D'Aigle made 27 saves as the Victoriaville Tigres edged the visiting Halifax Mooseheads 4-3 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday at Colisee Desjardins.

Olivier Houde and Justin Gendron (empty-netter) also scored for the Tigres (4-7-1-1), who were outshot 30-27.

Braeden MacPhee, Patrick McNab and Jack Martin scored for the Mooseheads (7-5-2-0), who trailed 2-1 after the first period. The second period was scoreless.

The Tigres went 1-for 3 on the power play, while the Mooseheads went 0-for-3.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 SEA DOGS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Sam Oliver scored twice and Simon-Pier Brunet chipped in with two assists as the Drummondville Voltigeurs defeated the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs 4-2.

Ethan Gauthier and Luke Woodworth also scored for the Central Division-leading Volts (10-3-0-1), who outshot the visitors 37-29.

Darien Reynolds and Eriks Mateiko scored for the Sea Dogs (7-7).

---

SAGUENEENS 4 ISLANDERS 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Felix Gagnon's short-handed goal at 9:58 of the third period proved to be the winner as the Chicoutimi Sagueneens defeated the visiting Charlottetown Islanders 4-2.

Charles-Antoine Lavallee, Loic Usereau and Nathan Lecompe also scored for the Sagueneens (7-3-2-2), who outshot the visitors 31-25.

Alexis Michaud and Mathis Valente scored for the Islanders (3-10-1-1).

---

WILDCATS 5 CATARACTES 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Caleb Desnoyers scored twice and Juraj Pekarcik chipped in with three assists as the visiting Moncton Wildcats dumped the Shawinigan Cataractes 5-2.

Markus Vidicek, Etienne Morin and Alex Mercier also scored for the Wildcats (10-2-1-0), who led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third.

Vince Elie and Louis-Philippe Fontaine scored for the Cataractes (7-6), who outshot the visitors 33-29.

---

FOREURS 5 OCEANIC 4 (SO)

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Nathan Baril scored the winner in the third round of a shootout as the Val-d'Or Foreurs defeated the visiting Rimouski Oceanic 5-4.

Noah Reinhart, Samuel Fiala, Nathan Baril and Philippe Veilleux scored in regulation time for the Foreurs (4-8-1-0), who scored twice in the third period to force the extra session.

Mathieu Coursol scored twice for the Oceanic, while Alexandre Blais and Olivier Theberge scored for the East Division-leading Oceanic (9-4-0-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press