QMJHL Roundup: Theede leads way as Titan double up Screaming Eagles 6-3

BATHURST, N.B. — Dawson Theede scored two goals and added two assists as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan doubled up the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles 6-3 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Keenan MacIsaac, Elijah Francis, Antoine Morand and Cole Rafuse also scored for Acadie-Bathurst (8-5-5).

Olivier Bourret, Egor Sokolov and Phelix Martineau scored for the Screaming Eagles (10-7-1).

Titan goaltender Reilly Pickard made 23 saves. Cape Breton's Kyle Jessiman and Kevin Mandolese combined on 25 shots.

Acadie-Bathurst was 2 for 3 on the power play while the Screaming Eagles scored once on their only chance with the man advantage.

---

ARMADA 5 PHOENIX 3

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Alex Barre-Boulet scored twice as Blainville-Boisbriand beat the Phoenix.

Barre-Boulet knocked in the winner 6:17 into the third period. Joel Teasdale had a goal and two helpers for the Armada (11-3-1) and Thomas Ethier and Aleksi Anttalainen also scored. Alexandre Alain chipped in with three assists.

Benjamin Tardif, Yaroslav Alexeyev and Kevin Gilbert scored for the Phoenix (6-8-4).

---

REMPARTS 5 WILDCATS 3

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Derek Gentile scored twice, including the winner 9:19 into the third period, as the Remparts beat Moncton.

Olivier Mathieu, Jeremy Laframboise and Christian Huntley also scored for Quebec (13-4-1). Louis-Filip Cote had two assists.

Dylan Seitz, Simon Le Coultre and Jacob Hudson scored for the Wildcats (11-6-2).

---

OCEANIC 3 FOREURS 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Samuel Dove-McFalls scored twice as Rimouski beat the Foreurs.

Wilson Forest also scored for the Oceanic (10-4-2). Denis Mikhnin and Maxim Trepanier had two assists apiece.

Simon Lafrance and Yan Dion scored for Val-d'Or (8-8-1).