QMJHL Roundup: Shawinigan picks up point in OT loss to grab final playoff spot

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — The Shawinigan Cataractes grabbed the final playoff spot in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League by earning a single point with a 5-4 overtime loss against the Victoriaville Tigres on Saturday.

Shawinigan and Saint John entered the final day of the regular season tied with 32 points, and the Sea Dogs holding the tiebreaker. Saint John blew its chance for the post-season with a 6-4 loss against the Moncton Wildcats.

Mikhail Abramov scored twice in regulation for the Tigres (30-33-5) before Conor Frenette potted the winner 1:22 into overtime. Jordan Briere and Egor Serdyuk also scored.

Mavrik Bourque struck twice while Jeremy Martin and Jan Drozg had the others for the Cataractes (14-49-5), who will head into the playoffs on a 15-game losing streak (0-14-1).

Fabio Iacobo made 32 saves for Victoriaville. Justin Blanchette combined with Antoine Coulombe for 29 saves for Shawinigan.

Saint John and the Acadie-Bathurst Titan were the only two teams in the 18-team league that failed to reach the post-season.

The first round of the QMJHL playoffs will see:

Western Conference

No. 1 Rouyn-Noranda vs. No. 8 Shawinigan

No. 2 Drummondville vs. No. 7 Gatineau

No. 3 Sherbrooke vs. No. 6 Blainville-Boisbriand

No. 4 Victoriaville vs. No. 5 Val-d'Or

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Halifax vs. No. 8 Quebec

No. 2 Baie-Comeau vs. No. 7 Moncton

No. 3 Rimouski vs. No. 6 Chicoutimi

No. 4 Charlottetown vs. No. 5 Cape Breton

HUSKIES 5 ARMADA 3

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Joel Teasdale struck twice and Peter Abbandonato picked up an assist to finish as the league leader with 111 points in 68 games as the Huskies got by Blainville-Boisbriand.

Louis-Filip Cote, Tyler Hinam and Felix Bibeau also scored while Samuel Harvey turned aside 33 shots for Rouyn-Noranda (59-8-1).

Antoine Rochon had a pair of goals and Blake Richardson scored the other for the Armada (26-40-2). Brendan Cregan made 42 saves in defeat.

FOREURS 6 OLYMPIQUES 4

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Marshall Lessard and Nicolas Ouellet had a pair of goals apiece as the Foreurs beat Gatineau.

Julien Tessier and Ivan Kozlov rounded out the offence as Jonathan Lemieux kicked out 20 shots for Val-d'Or (25-36-7).

Metis Roelens, David Aebischer, Pier-Olivier Roy and Kieran Craig scored for the Olympiques (23-39-6). Creed Jones made 38 saves in defeat.

OCEANIC 4 DRAKKAR 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — D'Artagnan Joly and Alexis Lafreniere each had a goal and an assist as Rimouski slipped past the Drakkar.

Ludovic Soucy and Olivier Garneau also scored for the Oceanic (44-20-4), who got 21 saves from Tristan Berube.

Christopher Benoit kept Baie-Comeau (49-15-4) from being shut out. Alex D'Orio kicked out 29 shots in a losing cause.

SAGUENEENS 6 REMPARTS 4

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Vladislav Kotkov and Liam Murphy paced the offence with two goals each as Chicoutimi downed the Remparts.

Felix-Antoine Marcotty and Hendrix Lapierre had the other Sagueneens (39-22-7) goals. Alexis Shank made 28 saves for the win.

Thomas Caron, Pierrick Dube, Philipp Kurashev and Luke Kutkevicius scored for Quebec (27-28-7-6). Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo combined with Kyle Jessiman for 17 saves in defeat.

ISLANDERS 3 MOOSEHEADS 2 (SO)

HALIFAX — Matthew Welsh made 31 saves and Daniel Hardie scored in the shootout to lift Charlottetown over the Mooseheads.

Hunter Drew and Nikita Alexandrov scored in regulation time for the Islanders (40-21-7).

Alexis Gravel turned aside 32 shots as Keith Getson and Justin Barron scored for Halifax (49-15-4).

WILDCATS 6 SEA DOGS 4

MONCTON, N.B. — Dylan Seitz had a goal and two helpers as the Wildcats downed Saint John.

Jakob Pelletier, Mika Cyr, Tristan DeJong, Gabriel Sylvestre and Brady Pataki also scored for Moncton (38-21-9). Charles-Antoine Lavallee kicked out 24 shots for the win.

Josh Lawrence, Nicholas Deakin-Poot, James White and William Poirier supplied the offence for the Sea Dogs (13-49-6). Mikhail Denisov made 26 saves in defeat.

VOLTIGEURS 4 PHOENIX 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Maxime Comtois scored twice as the Voltigeurs toppled Sherbrooke.

Dawson Mercer and Nicolas Guay also scored for Drummondville (52-13-3), which got 23 saves from Anthony Morrone.

Jeremy Rainville and Samuel Poulin replied for the Phoenix (36-27-5). Dakota Lund-Cornish stopped 37 shots in a losing cause. Winger Alex-Olivier Voyer was ejected for checking to the head at 19:32 of the third.

SCREAMING EAGLES 4 TITAN 2

BATHURST, N.B. — Nathan Larose scored the eventual winner at 6:16 of the second as Cape Breton doubled up the Titan.

Mathias Laferriere, Brooklyn Kalmikov and Leon Gawanke also scored for the Screaming Eagles (40-22-6). William Grimard made 14 saves for the win.

Anderson MacDonald and Mathieu Desgagnes found the back of the net for Acadie-Bathurst (8-54-6). Mark Grametbauer turned away 34 shots in defeat.

The Canadian Press