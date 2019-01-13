QMJHL Roundup: Shank makes 22 saves as Sagueneens blank Foreurs 7-0

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Vladislav Kotkov scored twice and added an assist, while Alexis Shank made 22 saves for the shutout as the Chicoutimi Sagueneens blanked the Val-d'Or Foreurs 7-0 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action Saturday.

Jeremy Groleau, Christophe Farmer, Samuel Houde, Xavier Labrecque and Michael Pellerin rounded out the scoring for the Sagueneens (20-16-7).

Mathieu Marquis combined with Jonathan Lemieux for 25 saves in the loss for Val-d'Or (14-22-5).

The Sagueneens went 1 for 2 on the power play. The Foreurs were scoreless on two chances with the man advantage.

---

TIGRES 2 OCEANIC 0

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Tristan Cote-Cazenave was peppered for 42 shots, but none made it past him as Victoriaville shut out Rimouski.

Olivier Mathieu struck the game-winning goal for the Tigres (15-24-3) at 14:35 of the second period. Egor Serdyuk also scored for the Tigres.

Tristan Berube stopped 13 shots for Rimouski (25-14-3).

---

DRAKKAR 2 OLYMPIQUES 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Yaroslav Alexeyev scored the game-winning goal and added an assist as Baie-Comeau edged Gatineau and extended its point streak.

Gabriel Fortier also scored for the Drakkar (30-9-3), who are on a 7-0-1 run. Metis Roelens answered for the Olympiques (16-21-4).

Alex D'Orio kicked out 25 shots for Baie-Comeau. Creed Jones turned aside 36 shots for Gatineau.

---

SEA DOGS 5 TITAN 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Maxim Cajkovic scored twice and added two assists as Saint John defeated Acadie-Bathurst to pick up its third consecutive win.

Nicholas Deakin-Poot, Charlie DesRoches and William Poirier provided the rest of the offence for the Sea Dogs (11-29-3). Mathieu Desgagnes scored the lone goal for the Titan (7-33-2).

Mikhail Denisov turned aside 37 shots for Saint John. Tyriq Outen combined with Mark Grametbauer for 25 saves for Acadie-Bathurst.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 4 CATARACTES 1

SYDNEY, N.S. — Mitchell Balmas scored twice as Cape Breton topped Shawinigan for its third straight win.

Olivier Bourret and Shaun Miller also scored for the Screaming Eagles (26-14-3). Vincent Senez replied for the Cataractes (10-28-4).

Kevin Mandolese kicked out 21 shots for Cape Breton. Justin Blanchette turned aside 25 shots for Shawinigan.

---

HUSKIES 5 ISLANDERS 4 (SO)

CHARLOTTETOWN — Felix Bibeau scored the shootout winner, and Alex Beaucage had two goals in regulation as Rouyn-Noranda downed Charlottetown.

Louis-Filip Cote and Rafael Harvey-Pinard supplied the other goals for the Huskies (34-7-1), who won in a fourth straight outing. Lukas Cormier paced the Islanders (25-11-4) with a pair of goals, while Daniel Hardie and Liam Peyton added singles.

Samuel Harvey turned away 24 shots for Rouyn-Noranda. Matthew Welsh kicked out 28 shots for Charlottetown.

---

The Canadian Press