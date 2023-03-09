QMJHL Roundup: Savoie scores winner as Remparts narrowly edge Huskies 2-1

QUEBEC — Nicolas Savoie scored the game-winning goal 3:56 into the third period as the Quebec Remparts edged the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 2-1 on Wednesday.

Zachary Bolduc added the other for Québec (46-12-1-2). William Rousseau made 17 saves.

Tristan Allard was the lone scorer for Rouyn-Noranda (35-20-4-3), which got 28 stops from Thomas Couture.

The league-leading Remparts went 2-for-4 on the power play, while holding the Huskies goalless on three man advantages.

TIGRES 3 VOLTIGEURS 1

VICTORIAVILLE, QUE. — Egor Goriunov had a goal and an assist as the Victoriaville Tigres downed the Drummondville Voltigeurs 3-1.

Frédéric Brunet and Nikita Prishchepov also scored for Victoriaville (37-17-1-5), which won its third in a row. Nathan Darveau turned away 25 shots.

Jérémy Lapointe put Drummondville (24-31-4-1) on the board. Jacob Goobie made 37 stops.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2023.

The Canadian Press