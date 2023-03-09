QMJHL Roundup: Savoie scores winner as Remparts narrowly edge Huskies 2-1
QUEBEC — Nicolas Savoie scored the game-winning goal 3:56 into the third period as the Quebec Remparts edged the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 2-1 on Wednesday.
Zachary Bolduc added the other for Québec (46-12-1-2). William Rousseau made 17 saves.
Tristan Allard was the lone scorer for Rouyn-Noranda (35-20-4-3), which got 28 stops from Thomas Couture.
The league-leading Remparts went 2-for-4 on the power play, while holding the Huskies goalless on three man advantages.
---
TIGRES 3 VOLTIGEURS 1
VICTORIAVILLE, QUE. — Egor Goriunov had a goal and an assist as the Victoriaville Tigres downed the Drummondville Voltigeurs 3-1.
Frédéric Brunet and Nikita Prishchepov also scored for Victoriaville (37-17-1-5), which won its third in a row. Nathan Darveau turned away 25 shots.
Jérémy Lapointe put Drummondville (24-31-4-1) on the board. Jacob Goobie made 37 stops.
This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2023.
The Canadian Press