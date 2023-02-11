QMJHL Roundup: Saguenéens earn 5-4 comeback win over Remparts

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Zachary Gravel had two goals and two assists to help fuel the Chicoutimi Saguenéens' 5-4 comeback win over the Québec Remparts on Friday.

Thomas Bégin, Romain Rodzinski and Thomas Desruisseaux added the others for Chicoutimi (27-24-2). Charles-Antoine Lavallée made 29 saves.

Théo Rochette, Pier-Olivier Roy, Jérémy Langlois and Zachary Bolduc scored for Québec (41-7-1-2).

William Rousseau gave up four goals on 22 shots before making way for Quentin Miller, who stopped 5-of-6 shots in 16:14 of action.

Down 3-1 just 27 seconds into the second period, the Saguenéens got going with four unanswered goals spanning from 4:41 of the middle frame to 10:04 of the third period to take a 5-3 lead.

---

PHOENIX 6 ARMADA 1

BOISBRIAND, QUE. — Tyson Hinds had a goal and two assists as the Sherbrooke Phoenix cruised past the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 6-1.

Cole Huckins, David Spacek, Jacob Melanson, Anthony Munroe-Boucher and Justin Gill provided the rest of the offence for Sherbrooke (34-12-3-2), which has won eight of its last 10.

Alex Blais scored the lone goal for Blainville-Boisbriand (20-25-5-2).

---

VOLTIGEURS 6 MOOSEHEADS 4

DRUMMONDVILLE, QUE. — Tristan Roy scored twice as the Drummondville Voltigeurs downed the Halifax Mooseheads 6-4.

Jérémy Lapointe, Maveric Lamoureux, Mikael Diotte and Luke Woodworth added the others for Drummondville (21-24-4-1). Riley Mercer made 22 saves.

Alexandre Doucet, with two goals, Josh Lawrence and Jordan Dumais scored for Halifax (35-8-4-3). Mathis Rousseau stopped 32-of-37 shots.

---

WILDCATS 5 TITAN 0

BATHURST, N.B. — Jonas Taibel scored twice, Jacob Steinman earned a 19-save shutout and the Moncton Wildcats defeated the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 5-0.

Etienne Morin, Yoan Loshing and Vincent Labelle each had a goal apiece for Moncton (24-23-0-2).

Joshua Fleming made 35 saves for Acadie-Bathurst (15-28-5-3), which has dropped 11 straight.

---

CATARACTES 5 EAGLES 4

SHAWINIGAN, QUE. — Lorenzo Canonica and Stéphane Huard Jr. each had two goals and two assists to power the Shawinigan Cataractes to a 5-4 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles.

Isaac Ménard scored the other for Shawinigan (24-23-2-2), which got 33 saves from Rémi Delafontaine.

Trevor Thurston, Olivier Houde, Cam Squires and Jacob Newcombe answered for Cape Breton (19-27-3-1). Oliver Satny stopped 20-of-25 shots.

---

SEA DOGS 3 ISLANDERS 2 (OT)

CHARLOTTETOWN — Charlie DesRoches scored the game-winning goal at 2:00 of overtime and the Saint John Sea Dogs edged the Charlottetown Islanders 3-2.

Pavel Simek and Alexis Cournoyer added the others for Saint John (18-30-1-1). Ventsislav Shingarov made 25 saves.

Michael Horth and Simon Hughes replied for Charlottetown (18-26-5-1). Jakob Robillard stopped 20 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2023.

The Canadian Press