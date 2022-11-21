QMJHL Roundup: Roy's hat trick leads Phoenix past Remparts in battle of QMJHL's best

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Joshua Roy recorded a hat trick and two assists as the Sherbrooke Phoenix earned a convincing 5-1 win over the Quebec Remparts on Sunday.

David Spacek, with one goal and two assists, and Justin Gill added the others for the Western Conference-leading Phoenix (16-4-1-1). Samuel St-Hilaire made 19 saves.

James Malatesta scored the lone goal for the East-leading Remparts (19-2-0-1). William Rousseau stopped 35-of-38 shots.

Roy opened the scoring 12:45 into the first period. After a scoreless second, Gill netted a power-play marker 52 seconds into the third followed by Roy's second and Spacek's goal in the next 6:29.

Malatesta got Quebec on the board 20 seconds after Spacek scored, only to be followed up by Roy completing his hat trick one minute later.

---

OLYMPIQUES 6 ARMADA 4

BOISBRIAND, QUE. — Samuel Savoie scored two goals and Gatineau (14-7-2) used a strong start to edge Blainville-Boisbriand (10-12-0-1). The Olympiques jumped out to a 4-0 lead before the Armada could get on the board with eight seconds left in the second period.

---

SAGUENÉENS 4 DRAKKAR 3 (OT)

CHICOUTIMI, QUE. — Marc-Andre Gaudet capped a two-goal effort by scoring the game-winning goal 2:10 into overtime to lift Chicoutimi (11-12-0) past Baie-Comeau (9-10-3-1). Charles-Antoine Lavallée stopped 32-of-35 shots in the win.

