QMJHL roundup: Resilient Tigres roar back to ground Eagles 4-3

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — The Victoriaville Tigres spotted the visiting Cape Breton Eagles a 2-0 lead then roared back with four consecutive goals en route to a 4-3 Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League victory on Saturday at Colisee Desjardins.

Pier-Olivier Roy, Maxime Pellerin, Justin Larose and Egor Goriunov scored for the Tigres (24-10-3-0), who were outshot 31-27.

Brayden Schmitt, Charles-Antoine Lavalle and Lucas Romeo scored for the Eagles (20-18-1-1), who led 1-0 after the first period, but trailed 3-2 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Saturday:

---

ARMADA 2 FOREURS 1 (OT)

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Jonathan Fauchon scored his 17th goal of the season at 1:01 of overtime as the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada edged the Val-d'Or Foreurs 2-1.

Justin Carbonneau also scored for the Armada (17-18-3-0), who outshot the hosts 30-12.

Xavier Sarrasin scored for the Foreurs (12-22-2-1), who got a strong effort from netminder William Blackburn.

---

DRAKKAR 5 OCEANIC 4

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Isaac Dufort's power-play goal at 15:25 of the third period snapped a 4-4 tie and gave the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar a 5-4 win over the Rimouski Oceanic.

Felix Gagnon and Shawn Pearson each scored twice for the East Division-leading Drakkar (33-4-2-0), while Julien Paille chipped in with three assists.

Maxime Coursol scored twice for the Oceanic (19-17-3-0), while Jacob Mathieu and Lyam Jacques netted singles.

The Drakkar outshot the Oceanic 25-22. Both teams went 1-for-3 on the power play.

---

VOLTIGEURS 6 TITAN 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Justin Cote scored twice and added an assist as the Drummondville Voltigeurs zapped the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan 6-2.

Ethan Gauthier also scored twice for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (26-9-4-1), while Alexis Gendron and Mikael Diotte netted singles.

Ty Peddigrew and Robert Orr scored for the Titan (18-19-1-2), who trailed 2-1 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third. The Voltigeurs outshot the Titan 41-26.

---

WILDCATS 4 MOOSEHEADS 1

HALIFAX, N.S. — Yoan Loshing scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Moncton Wildcats whipped the Halifax Mooseheads 4-1.

Caleb Desnoyers and Vincent Collard also scored for the Wildcats (23-8-2-3), who outshot the hosts 45-25.

Mathieu Cataford scored for the Maritimes Division-leading Mooseheads (24-11-4-1), who led 1-0 after the first period but trailed 2-1 heading into the third.

---

OLYMPIQUES 5 HUSKIES 4 (SO)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Alexander Gaudio's second goal of the game, scored at 19:47 of the third period, tied the game 4-4 and then his visiting Gatineau Olympiques prevailed in the shootout to edge the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 5-4.

Jeremie Minville and Mathis Gauthier also scored for the Olympiques (11-25-2-2), who trailed 4-2 with a minute left in regulation time.

Francois-James Buteau scored twice for the West Division-leading Huskies (25-8-1-4), while Andrei Loshko and Benjamin Brunelle added singles.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press