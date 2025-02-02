QMJHL roundup: Reinhart nets four points, Foreurs roll over Sea Dogs 7-2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Noah Reinhart had two goals and two assists, and Philippe Veilleux scored twice as the Val-d’Or Foreurs rolled over the Saint John Sea Dogs 7-2 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday at Centre Agnico Eagle.

Raphael Laviolette, Nathan Brisson and Donovan Arsenault also scored for the Foreurs (19-22-4-1), who led 3-0 after the first period and 5-1 heading into the third. William Bishop and Brisson each chipped in with two assists.

Reid Calder and William Yared scored for the Sea Dogs (19-28-0-0), who were outshot 41-22.

The Foreurs went 2-for-3 on the power play, while the Sea Dogs were 1-for-3.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Saturday:

---

SAGUENEENS 7 TITAN 4

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Maxim Masse had three goals and three assists as the Chicoutimi Sagueneens defeated the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan 7-4.

Thomas Desruisseaux had a goal and three assists for the Sagueneens (26-12-3-6), while Felix Gagnon, Connor Haynes and Emmanuel Vermette netted singles.

Blake Pilgrim-Edwards had two goals and an assist for the Titan (24-20-1-1), while Will Reynolds and Colby Huggan added singles. The Titan outshot the hosts 36-34.

---

MOOSEHEADS 1 REMPARTS 0

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Jacob Steinman made 40 saves and Amelio Santini scored the lone goal of the game as the visiting Halifax Mooseheads defeated the Quebec Remparts 1-0.

Santini scored 25 seconds into the second period as the Mooseheads (16-25-6-1) were outshot 40-26.

Netminder Lois-Antoine Denault stopped 25 of 26 shots for the Remparts (18-24-2-2).

Both teams were 0-for-2 on the power play.

---.

ARMADA 4 OLYMPIQUES 3 (SO)

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Xavier and Mateo Nobert scored in the four-round shootout to lift the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada to a 4-3 win over the visiting Gatineau Olympiques.

Egor Goriunov scored three goals in regulation time for the Armada (26-17-2-0), while Justin Carbonneau and Vincent Desjardins each chipped in with two assists.

Nicholas Pettit, Justin Boisselle and Jeremie Minville scored for the Olympiques (11-24-6-5), who outshot the hosts 35-28. Taos Jordan had three assists.

---

WILDCATS 3 EAGLES 0

MONCTON, N.B. — Caleb Desnoyers scored twice and Rudy Guimond made 29 saves as the Moncton Wildcats blanked the visiting Cape Breton Eagles 3-0.

Gabe Smith also scored for the Maritimes Division-leading Wildcats (36-8-2-0), who led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 after 40 minutes.

Netminder Alexis Cournoyer stopped 32 of the 35 shots fired on the Eagles' (23-17-4-2) net.

---

CATARACTES 5 TIGRES 4

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Yoan Loshing's 19th goal of the season, scored at 5:43 of the third period, stood up as the winner as the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes edged the Victoriaville Tigres 5-4.

Cole Chandler, Jordan Tourigny, Brogan McNeil and Antoine Pilotte also scored for the Cataractes (27-17-1-2), who outshot the hosts 35-29. Vince Elie chipped in with two assists.

Olivier Houde scored twice for the Tigres (12-30-1-3), while Thomas Paquet and Olivier Laverdiere netted singles. Alexis Bourque chipped in with three assists.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2025.

The Canadian Press