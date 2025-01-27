QMJHL roundup: Poirier paces Drakkar to 6-5 overtime win over Foreurs

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Justin Poirier's second goal of the game, scored at 4:22 of overtime, lifted the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar to a 6-5 win Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League decision over the Val-d'Or Foreurs.

Matyas Melovsky, Shawn Pearson, Louis-Charles Plourde and Alexis Michaud also scored for the Drakkar (24-17-3-1), who outshot the hosts 40-25.

Philippe Veilleux scored twice for the Foreurs (17-22-4-1), while Nathan Brisson, Samuel Fiala and Eduard Bondar netted singles. Foreurs' netminder Émile Beaunoyer stopped 34 of 40 shots.

The Drakkar went 2-for-5 on the power play while the Foreurs were 0-for-1.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Sunday:

---

VOLTIGEURS 8 TIGRES 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Simon-Pier Brunet had two goals and an assist as the Drummondville Voltigeurs whipped the visiting Victoriaville Tigres 8-1.

Luke Woodworth, Adam Cavallin, Antoine Boudreau, Nathan Baril, Samuel Kingsley and Ethan Gauthier also scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (30-11-2-3), who outshot the visitors 52-23.

Eliott Simard scored for the Tigres (12-28-1-3).

---

TITAN 6 OLYMPIQUES 5 (SO)

BATHURST, Que. — Colby Huggan scored the only goal of a three-round shootout and the Acadie-Bathurst Titan defeated the visiting Gatineau Olympiques 6-5.

Jayden Lazare, Mathieu St-Onge, Mavrick Brunet, Tyson Goguen and Maddex Marmulak scored in regulation time for the Titan (24-17-1-1).

Justin Blais, Taos Jordan, Jérémie Dumas-Larouche, Jacob Kaine and Jérémie Minville scored for the Olympiques (11-24-6-4), who outshot the hosts 37-29.

---

EAGLES 4 SAGUENEENS 0

SYDNEY, N.S. — Jacob Newcombe scored twice and Alexis Cournoyer stopped 21 shots as the Cape Breton Eagles blanked the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens 4-0.

Joseph Henneberry and Xavier Daigle also scored for the Eagles (23-15-4-2), who outshot the visitors 31-21.

Goaltender Raphaël Précourt stopped 27 of 31 shots for the Sagueneens (24-12-3-6).

---

ISLANDERS 6 OCEANIC 3

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Simon Hughes scored a goal and an assist as the Charlottetown Islanders beat the visiting Rimouski Oceanic 6-3.

William Shields, Ethan Montroy, Anthony Flanagan, Marcus Kearsey and Kyle Powers also scored for the Islanders (20-21-2-1), who were outshot 35-29.

Alexandre Blais scored twice for the East Division-leading Oceanic (30-11-1-2), while Jonathan Fauchon netted a single.

---

SEA DOGS 4 MOOSEHEADS 1

HALIFAX, N.S. — Zachary Morin scored twice as the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs topped the Halifax Mooseheads 4-1.

Dylan Rozzi and Tyler Peddle also scored for the Sea Dogs (19-25-0-0), who were outshot 39-38.

William Bent scored for the Mooseheads (15-24-6-0).

---

CATARACTES 6 REMPARTS 4

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Yoan Loshing scored twice as the Shawinigan Cataractes edged the visiting Quebec Remparts 6-4.

Félix Lacerte, Vince Elie, Louis-Philippe Fontaine and Kody Dupuis also scored for the Cataractes (25-17-1-2), who were outshot 37-24.

Thomas Auger scored twice for the Remparts (17-23-2-2), while Nathan Quinn and Gabriel Courchesne added singles.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2025.

The Canadian Press