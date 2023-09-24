QMJHL Roundup: Poirier nets hat trick as Drakkar beat defending-champion Remparts

QUEBEC — Winger Justin Poirier scored a hat trick to lead the Baie-Comeau Drakkar to a 5-3 win over the defending Memorial Cup-champion Quebec Remparts in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday night.

Defenceman Julien Lanthier and centre Raoul Boilard scored the other goals for Baie-Comeau, which opened its season 2-0-0 after defeating the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 5-4 in overtime last night.

Boilard also had two assists on the evening.

Quebec winger Pier-Etienne Cloutier replied with two goals, including one that was short-handed. Defenceman Vincent Murray also scored for the Remparts, who opened their season 0-1-0.

Drakkar goaltender Olivier Ciarlo made 27 saves, while Quebec's Louis-Antoine Denault turned away 24 of 28 shots. Baie-Comeau's last goal was into an empty net.

Elsewhere around the league, the Val-d'Or Foreurs edged the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 5-4 in overtime, the Shawinigan Cataractes defeated the Sherbrooke Phoenix 2-1, the Moncton Wildcats dominated the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles 9-1, the Charlottetown Islanders beat the Halifax Mooseheads 6-1 and the Acadie-Bathurst Titans prevailed over the Saint John Sea Dogs 4-3 in a shootout.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2023.

The Canadian Press