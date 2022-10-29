QMJHL roundup: Phoenix soar past Eagles 6-3 for 11th win of season

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Israel Mianscum scored three times and added an assist as the Sherbrooke Phoenix flew past the visiting Cape Breton Eagles 6-3 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Friday.

The victory was the 11th of the season for the Phoenix, who also have a loss and overtime loss. The Sherbrooke squad is listed at No. 4 in this week's Canadian Hockey League Top 10 rankings.

Cole Huckins, Maxime Cote and Milo Roelens also scored for the Phoenix, who trailed 2-0 after the first period and led 6-1 going into the third.

William Shields, Thomas Desruisseaux and Zachary Gravel scored for the struggling Eagles (1-7-2-0).

---

SEA DOGS 6 TITAN 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Cam MacDonald had a goal and assist and netminder Ventsislav Shingarov stopped 33 of 34 shots as the Saint John Sea Dogs defeated the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan 6-1.

Nico Laforge, Vince Elie, Eriks Mateiko, Brady Burns and Connor Trenholm also scored for the Sea Dogs (4-7-0-0).

Philippe Collette scored the Titan's (4-9-1-0) only goal at 16:01 of the third period.

---

WILDCATS 4 OLYMPIQUES 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Etienne Morin and Charles Beaudoin each had a goal and assist as the Moncton Wildcats defeated the visiting Gatineau Olympiques 4-2.

Francesco Iasenza and Yoan Loshing also scored for the Wildcats (7-3-0-1).

Samuel Savoie and Zachary Dean netted singles for the Olympiques (7-5-2-0).

---

DRAKKAR 6 ISLANDERS 4

BAIE-COMEAU, QUE. — Justin Poirier scored twice and Matyas Melovsky added four assists as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar clipped the visiting Charlottetown Islanders 5-4.

Matthew MacDonald, Vincent Collard, Isaac Dufort and Felix Gagnon also scored for the Drakkar (6-7-0-1).

Alexis Michaud scored twice for the Islanders (5-6-1-0), while Lucas Romeo and Michael Horth netted singles.

---

MOOSEHEADS 3 FOREURS 2 (OT)

VAL-D'OR, QUE. — Jake Furlong scored two goals Friday night, but it's the one 50 seconds into overtime that proved to be the difference as the Halifax Mooseheads picked up a 3-2 road victory over the Val-d'Or Foreurs.

Jordan Dumais had a goal and two assists for the Mooseheads (8-1-1-1).

Alexandre Guy and Kale McCallum scored for the Foreurs (8-6-1-0).

---

VOLTIGEURS 3 OCEANIC 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, QUE. — Lukas Landry's goal at 7:45 of the first period stood up as the winner as the Drummondville Voltigeurs edged the visiting Rimouski Océanic 3-2.

Jérémy Lapointe and Tyler Peddle also scored for the Voltigeurs (7-6-0-0).

Alexandre Blais and William Dumoulin scored for the Oceanic (5-7-1-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2022.

The Canadian Press