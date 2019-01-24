QMJHL Roundup: Peter Abbandonato with hat trick, Huskies topple Armada 10-0

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Peter Abbandonato had a hat trick and Rafael Harvey-Pinard added two goals and two assists as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies downed the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 10-0 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Alex Beaucage scored twice while Justin Bergeron, Louis-Filip Cote and Joel Teasdale had a goal and two helpers apiece to help the Huskies (39-7-1) pick up their ninth win in a row.

Samuel Harvey made 20 saves for the shutout.

Brendan Cregan allowed seven goals on 35 shots before giving way to Samuel Boileau, who stopped 10-of-13 shots in 27 minutes of relief as the Armada (17-28-1) dropped their fifth straight game.

Rouyn-Noranda went 2 for 7 on the power play and didn't give Blainville-Boisbriand any opportunities with the man advantage.

SCREAMING EAGLES 8 TITAN 3

SYDNEY, N.S. — Mathias Laferriere had two goals and two assists and Shawn Boudrias tacked on three helpers as Cape Breton handed Acadie-Bathurst its sixth loss in a row.

Antoine Crete-Belzile scored once and set up two more for the Screaming Eagles (28-15-3), who got singles from Ryan Francis, Gabriel Proulx, Mitchell Balmas, Leon Gawanke and Felix Lafrance. Kevin Mandolese made 21 saves for the win.

Cole Rafuse, Evan MacKinnon and Yan-Cedric Gaudreault found the back of the net for the Titan (7-36-2), who entered 1-8-1 in their last 10 games. Tyriq Outen turned aside 41-of-49 shots in a losing cause.

The Canadian Press