QMJHL roundup: Orr lifts Titan to 3-2 win over Olympiques

BATHURST, N.B. — Robert Orr scored the eventual winner with 7:02 left in the third period as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan edged the Gatineau Olympiques 3-2 on Sunday in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action.

Matthew McRae, Robert Orr and Colby Huggan also scored for the Titan (24-25-3-2).

Nathan Lévesque and Justin Boisselle replied for the Olympiques (20-30-3-3).

The Titan couldn't score on their one power play and both of Gatineau's goals came with the man advantage.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Sunday:

---

OCEANIC 4 PHOENIX 3 (SO)

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Maxim Barbashev and Alexandre Blais scored in the shootout as the Rimouski Oceanic slipped past the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

Jacob Mathieu, Spencer Gill and Maël St-Denis scored in regulation time for the Oceanic (30-22-4-0).

Louis-Alex Tremblay scored twice for the Phoenix (25-23-1-5), while Andrew Belchamber also found the back of the net.

---

WILDCATS 8 MOOSEHEADS 2

HALIFAX, N.S. — Julius Sumpf and Miles Mueller each scored twice as the Moncton Wildcats topped the Halifax Mooseheads.

Vincent Collard, Adam Fortier-Gendron, Thomas Auger and Olivier Boutin rounded out the attack for the Wildcats (30-17-3-3).

Liam Kilfoil and Peter Reynolds responded for the Maritimes Division-leading Mooseheads (33-14-7-1).

---

FOREURS 5 REMPARTS 1

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Xavier Sarrasin scored and added assists as the Val-d'Or Foreurs downed the Québec Remparts.

Nathan Baril, Nathan Brisson, Thomas Larouche and Alix Durocher chipped in for the Foreurs (15-33-3-2).

Julien Béland was the lone scorer for the Remparts (18-33-4-0).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

TIGRES 2 DRAKKAR 1 (SO)

Maxime Pellerin scored the lone goal of a three-round shootout to give the Victoriaville Tigres a 2-1 win over the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

Egor Goriunov scored once in regulation for the Tigres (35-15-3-0).

Justin Poirier scored for the East Division-leading Drakkar (43-8-2-1).

---

VOLTIGEURS 3 CATARACTES 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Peter Repcik scored the game-winning goal at 9:23 of the third period as the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs edged the Shawinigan Cataractes 3-2.

Mikael Diotte and Justin Côté also scored for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (39-10-4-1).

Noah McKinnon and Brett Yuzik scored for the Cataractes (23-29-2-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press