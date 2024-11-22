QMJHL Roundup: Olympiques top Huskies 3-2 in shootout

GATINEAU, Que. — Lukas Kral scored the shootout winner to lift the Gatineau Olympiques past the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 3-2 on Thursday in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action.

Kral and Maxim Dubé all scored in regulation for Gatineau (4-16-3-1). Iain Wintle made 14 saves.

Samuel Beauchemin and Antonin Verreault replied for Rouyn-Noranda (14-3-2-4). Samuel Meloche kicked out 20-of-22 shots.

Entering the third period tied 1-1, Dubé put the Olympiques ahead 2-1 at 5:44 of the frame. But Verreault knotted the contest and sent it to extra time with a goal at 13:41.

---

SAGUENÉENS 6 WILDCATS 3

CHICOUTIMI - Emmanuel Vermette netted a hat trick in leading the Chicoutimi Saguenéens to a 6-3 victory over the Moncton Wildcats.

Thomas Desruisseaux, Émile Guité and Nathan Lecompte provided the rest of the offence for Chicoutimi (14-4-2-3).

Julius Sumpf, with two goals, and Etienne Morin scored for Moncton (17-4-2).

---

PHOENIX 5 TITAN 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. - Lewis Gendron scored twice as the Sherbrooke Phœnix downed the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 5-2.

Jean-Félix Lapointe, Chad Bellemare and Hugo Primeau also chipped in with goals for Sherbrooke (12-9-0-2).

Maddex Marmulak and Emile Perron replied for Acadie-Bathurst (14-8-0).

---

CATARACTES 4 MOOSEHEADS 0

HALIFAX - Félix Hamel earned an 18-save shutout as the Shawinigan Cataractes cruised past the Halifax Mooseheads 4-0.

Matvei Gridin, Chad Lygitsakos, Olivier Beaulieu and Félix Lacerte provided the offence for Shawinigan (13-10-0).

Mathis Rousseau stopped 29 shots for Halifax (9-11-3).

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press