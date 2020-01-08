QMJHL Roundup: Oceanic beat Cataractes 5-1 to end winless streak
RIMOUSKI, Que. — Creed Jones made 18 saves for his new team, and the Rimouski Oceanic halted their four-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the Shawinigan Cataractes on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
Jones, who spent three seasons with the Gatineau Olympiques, was acquired by Rimouski on Monday in a trade for a 2021 second-round draft pick.
Isaac Belliveau Luka Verreault, Zachary Bolduc, Adam Raska and Cedric Pare supplied the offence for the Oceanic (21-12-5) while Nathan Ouellet tacked on three assists.
Charles Beaudoin was the lone skater to beat Jones for the Cataractes (18-20-0), who are on a seven-game slide.
Antoine Coulombe turned aside 26 shots for Shawinigan.
ARMADA 7 HUSKIES 3
ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Maxim Bykov scored twice and Yaroslav Likhachev had a goal and three helpers as Blainville-Boisbriand (22-14-3) won its sixth game in a row while handing the Huskies (19-17-3) their fifth straight defeat.
