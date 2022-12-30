QMJHL Roundup: Océanic put forth dominant performance in 9-0 win over Tigres

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Jan Sprynar scored two goals to lead the way as the Rimouski Océanic pummelled the Victoriaville Tigres 9-0 on Thursday night.

William Dumoulin and Julien Béland each had a goal and two assists. Shawn Pearson, Mathis Aguilar, Maël St-Denis, Charles Côté and Luke Coughlin added the others for Rimouski (20-15-1).

Patrik Hamrla had a 14-save shutout.

Gabriel D'Aigle allowed five goals on 23 shots in 32:41 of action, while Nathan Darveau surrendered four on 15 shots in 27:19 of playing time for Victoriaville (23-8-1-3), which sits atop the Western Conference.

The Océanic went 6-of-12 on the power play. Rimouski scored its first three goals in the opening period before adding the final six in the third.

---

REMPARTS 5 DRAKKAR 3

BAIE-COMEAU, QUE. — Zachary Bolduc scored two of Québec's final three goals in a comeback win over Baie-Comeau (13-19-3-1). Down 3-2 entering the third period, the Remparts (28-5-0-1) netted three unanswered in the final 8:51 of the contest with James Malatesta scoring the second of them.

---

VOLTIGEURS 8 SAGUENÉENS 3

DRUMMONDVILLE, QUE. — Justin Côté had three goals and two assists as Drummondville (16-16-3) defeated Chicoutimi (16-18-1). Xavier Fortin and Luke Woodworth contributed a goal and three assists apiece in the victory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2022.

The Canadian Press