QMJHL Roundup: No. 1 Phoenix beat Armada to extend win streak to nine

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Samuel Hlavaj stopped 34 shots as the Sherbrooke Phoenix extended their win streak to nine games with a 2-1 victory against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Bailey Peach opened the scoring midway through the first and Taro Jentzsch potted the eventual winner at 14:08 of the second for the league-leading Phoenix (47-8-4), who are ranked No. 1 in the Canadian Hockey League.

Yaroslav Likhachev scored at 15:48 of the third for the Armada (29-25-3), who are on a five-game slide.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Emile Samson turned aside 27 shots for Blainville-Boisbriand.

---

SEA DOGS 2 MOOSEHEADS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Charlie DesRoches and Joshua Roy supplied the offence and Noah Patenaude kicked out 35 shots as the Sea Dogs (29-29-1) edged Halifax (19-34-4).

---

VOLTIGEURS 3 REMPARTS 2

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Anthony Morrone made 35 saves and Charlie Da Fonseca scored the eventual winner at 2:58 of the third to lift Drummondville (32-24-2) over the Remparts (23-31-5).

---

DRAKKAR 3 OLYMPIQUES 2

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Lucas Fitzpatrick stopped 28 shots including 10 in the third period as the Drakkar (23-23-11) held on to beat Gatineau (21-33-5).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2020.

The Canadian Press