QMJHL Roundup: Nathan Lagare with three points, leads Baie-Comeau over Rouyn-Noranda

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Nathan Lagare had two goals and an assist and Brandon Frattaroli added a pair of goals as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar topped the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 6-3 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Alex Arsenault and Felix Gagnon also found the back of the net to help Baie-Comeau put an end to Rouyn-Noranda's nine-game point streak.

Olivier Ciarlo kicked out 27-of-30 shots for the Drakkar (5-9-0).

William Rouleau and Samuel Johnson had a goal and two assists a apiece while Alex Labbe also scored for the Huskies (7-5-3), who lost for the first time in 10 games following a 6-0-3 run.

Zachary Emond made 20 saves in defeat for Rouyn-Noranda.

---

CATARACTES 2 VOLTIGEURS 1

QUEBEC CITY — Olivier Nadeau set up both of his team's goals including William Veillette's go-ahead marker in the second period, and Charles-Antoine Lavallee made 24 saves as Shawinigan (6-3-1) edged Drummondville (5-4-1) for its third straight victory.

---

TIGRES 4 OLYMPIQUES 1

QUEBEC CITY — Vincent Sevigny scored once and set up two more and Nikolas Hurtubise stopped 32 shots — giving up the only goal against at 19:33 of the third to lose his shutout bid — as Victoriaville (6-4-0) topped Gatineau (6-4-0) to halt a three-game slide.

---

FOREURS 6 OCEANIC 1

VAL-D'OR, Que — Justin Robidas had a goal and three helpers and Maxence Guenette struck twice as the Foreurs (9-1-4) improved to 8-0-2 in their last 10 games while also handing Rimouski (4-9-2) its fourth loss in a row.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published November 27, 2020.

The Canadian Press