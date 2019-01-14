QMJHL Roundup: Morrone backstops Voltigeurs to 3-2 shootout win over Remparts

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Anthony Morrone turned aside 29 shots and allowed just a single goal in the shootout as the Drummondville Voltigeurs edged the Quebec Remparts 3-2 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action Sunday.

Xavier Simoneau and Gregor MacLeod scored in regulation for the Voltigeurs (32-9-1), who have won two straight and are 8-2 in their least 10 games.

Etienne Verrette and Pier-Olivier Lacombe replied for the Remparts (18-15-9).

MacLeod and Gregory Kreutzerhad goals in the shootout for Drummondville, while Matthew Grouchy scored for Quebec.

Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo stopped 34 shots for Quebec.

The Remparts went scoreless in three chances with the man advantage.

---

HUSKIES 5 MOOSEHEADS 4

HALIFAX — Jakub Lauko scored the game-winning goal at 14:29 of the third period as Rouyn-Noranda beat Halifax for its fifth straight win.

Alex Beaucage, Joel Teasdale, Louis-Filip Cote and Samuel Regis also got on the scoreboard for the Huskies (35-7-1). Arnaud Durandeau, Brock McLeod, Keith Getson and Xavier Parent supplied the offence for the Mooseheads (29-10-3).

Samuel Harvey turned aside 24 shots for Rouyn-Noranda. Alexis Gravel denied 33 shots for Halifax.

---

WILDCATS 4 ISLANDERS 1

MONCTON, N.B. — Jeremy McKenna scored twice and Alexander Khovanov had a trio of assists as Moncton toppled Charlottetown.

Mika Cyr, Jakob Pelletier rounded out the scoring for the Wildcats (25-14-5). Nikita Alexandrov scored the lone goal for the Islanders (25-12-4).

Francis Leclerc kicked out 34 shots for Moncton. Matthew Welsh stopped 23 shots for Charlottetown.

---

ARMADA 7 PHOENIX 4

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Tyler Hylland scored a hat trick as Blainville-Boisbriand downed Sherbrooke.

Samuel Bolduc, Miguel Tourigny, Alexander Katerinakis and Maxime Collin supplied the rest of the offence for the Armada (17-23-1). Alex-Olivier Voyer, Bobby Dow, Samuel Poulin and Felix Robert answered for the Phœnix (24-16-2).

Brendan Cregan denied 34 shots for Blainville-Boisbriand. Dakota Lund-Cornish turned aside 13 shots for Sherbrooke.

The Armada's Ryan Poorman was given a match penalty for checking to the head at 15:17 of the first period.

---

SAGUENEENS 4 FOREURS 3

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Theo Rochette had a goal and two assists as Chicoutimi held on for a win over Val-d'Or.

Gabriel Villeneuve, Vladislav Kotkov, and Jeremy Fortin also scored for the Sagueneens (21-16-7), who have won two games in a row. Nicolas Ouellet, Jeremie Biakabutuka and Yan Dion provided the goals for the Foreurs (14-23-5).

Daniel Moody turned away 29 shots for Chicoutimi. Mathieu Marquis stopped 34 shots for Val-d'Or.

---



The Canadian Press