QMJHL Roundup: Morand collects six points to lead Mooseheads past Tigres

HALIFAX — Antoine Morand had a career-high six points, including a hat trick, as the Halifax Mooseheads held off the Victoriaville Tigres 7-5 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Morand scored the game-winning goal for the Mooseheads (34-11-3) at 9:30 of the third period.

Samuel Asselin added a pair of goals, while Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Jared McIsaac also scored for the Mooseheads.

Feliks Morozov, Simon Lafrance, Dominic Cormier, Anthony Poulin and Edouard Ouellet answered for the Tigres (19-28-3).

Alexis Gravel turned away 26 shots for Halifax. Fabio Iacobo denied 35 shots for Victoriaville.

The Mooseheads went 3 for 4 on the power play. The Tigres were scoreless on five chances with the man advantage.

CATARACTES 5 SEA DOGS 4 (SO)

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Xavier Bourgault scored the shootout winner and had another goal in regulation as Shawinigan edged Saint John to snap a five-game losing streak.

Jan Drozg, Valentin Nussbaumer and Vincent Senez provided the rest of the scoring for the Cataractes (12-33-4). Aiden MacIntosh, Filip Prikryl, Nicholas Deakin-Poot and William Poirier replied for the Sea Dogs (11-34-4).

Justin Blanchette kicked out 28 shots for Shawinigan. Mikhail Denisov turned away 35 shots for Saint John.

The Canadian Press