QMJHL Roundup: Luke Henman leads Armada over Cataractes to extend win streak

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Luke Henman scored the go-ahead goal with less than four minutes to go as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada edged the Shawinigan Cataractes 5-4 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Henman also tacked on two assists for a three-point night while Simon Pinard struck twice to lead Blainville-Boisbriand to its fifth win in a row.

Gabriel Jackson and Maxim Bykov rounded out the scoring and Samuel Desgroseilliers added three helpers for the Armada (21-14-3), who got 23 saves from Emile Samson.

Kirill Nizhnikov had a pair of goals while Mavrik Bourque and Olivier Nadeau potted the others for the Cataractes (18-19-0), who are on a six-game slide to fall below .500.

Charles-Antoine Lavallee kicked out 27 shots for Shawinigan.

OLYMPIQUES 5 REMPARTS 2

QUEBEC CITY — Carson MacKinnon and Mathieu Bizier had a goal and two assists apiece as Gatineau (12-23-3) extended its win streak to five games by topping the Remparts (15-22-1).

SAGUENEENS 3 OCEANIC 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored his 21st goal and Alexis Shank made 22 saves as the Sagueneens (27-7-4) dealt Rimouski (20-12-7) its fifth straight loss.

VOLTIGEURS 5 FOREURS 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Jeremy Lapointe scored twice and Drummondville (24-15-0) built up a 5-0 lead on its way to downing the Foreurs (16-16-5) for its third win in a row.

DRAKKAR 4 TIGRES 3

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Julien Letourneau scored the winner nine minutes into the third, and Lucas Fitzpatrick turned aside 28 shots as the Drakkar (17-16-5) edged Victoriaville (14-19-7).

EAGLES 5 WILDCATS 0

SYDNEY, N.S. — Kevin Mandolese stopped all 31 shots his way, including 26 through the final two periods, as Cape Breton (22-13-3) blanked Moncton (27-11-0) to improve to 5-0-1 in its last six contests.

SEA DOGS 4 ISLANDERS 3

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Josh Lawrence scored twice while also setting up Joshua Roy's winner in the third as the Sea Dogs (20-19-1) slipped past Charlottetown (22-14-5).

MOOSEHEADS 3 TITAN 2

HALIFAX — Kyle Petten potted the go-ahead goal at 5:29 of the third as the Mooseheads (16-19-3) halted their six-game slide by handing Acadie-Bathurst (6-25-7) its fourth straight defeat.

PHOENIX 5 HUSKIES 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Benjamin Tardif had a hat trick, while Thomas Sigouin kicked out 32 shots as Sherbrooke (29-6-4) dealt the Huskies (19-16-3) their fourth loss in a row.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2020.

The Canadian Press