QMJHL Roundup: League-leading Huskies beat Sea Dogs to extend win streak

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Joel Teasdale and Justin Bergeron had two goals and an assist each and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies doubled up the Saint John Sea Dogs 8-4 on Sunday to extend their win streak to eight games.

Alex Beaucage and Rafael Harvey-Pinard added a goal and two helpers a apiece for the top team in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Samuel Naud and Jacob Neveu rounded out the offence for the Huskies (38-7-1), who are 9-1-0 in their last 10 and hold a six point lead on the Drummondville Voltigeurs for first in the league standings.

Nicholas Deakin-Poot, Maxim Cajkovic, Jeremie Jacob and Filip Prikryl scored for the Sea Dogs (11-32-3), who are on a three-game slide.

Zachary Emond made 18 saves for Rouyn-Noranda as Zachary Bouthillier kicked out 52-of-60 shots for Saint John.

The Huskies went 0 for 1 on the power play while the Sea Dogs were 0 for 2 with the man advantage.

PHOENIX 3 ARMADA 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Felix Robert scored the eventual winner at 12:05 of the second while shorthanded as Sherbrooke dealt the Armada their fourth loss in a row.

Benjamin Tardif and Jacob Rabouin also scored for the Phoenix (25-18-2), who got 25 saves from Dakota Lund-Cornish.

Simon Pinard struck twice for Blainville-Boisbriand (17-27-1). Samuel Boileau only lasted in net for 6:41 and allowed two goals on six shots before giving way to Brendan Cregan, who stopped 26-of-27 shots and was pegged with the loss.

OCEANIC 5 OLYMPIQUES 4 (OT)

GATINEAU, Que. — Charle-Edouard D'Astous set up three goals, including Alexis Lafreniere's winner at 2:18 of overtime as Rimouski edged the Olympiques for its fourth straight victory.

D'Artagnan Joly, Jimmy Huntington, Anthony Gagnon and Olivier Garneau also scored while Tristan Berube made 19 saves for the Oceanic (29-14-3).

Mathieu Bizier, Giordano Finoro, Kieran Craig and Metis Roelens found the back of the net for Gatineau (16-24-5). Remi Poirier stopped 29 shots in a losing cause.

ISLANDERS 4 FOREURS 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Isaak Pelletier made 30 saves and Daniel Hardie scored twice as the Islanders toppled the Foreurs.

Lukas Cormier and Thomas Casey also scored for the Islanders (27-13-4).

David Noel and Jacob Gaucher replied for Val-d'Or (15-25-5). Mathieu Marquis made 26 saves in defeat.

TIGRES 5 REMPARTS 0

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Tristan Cote-Cazenave stopped all 23 shots he faced as the Tigres blanked Quebec.

Egor Serdyuk, Isaiah Gallo-Demetris, Conor Frenette, Simon Lafrance and Felix Pare scored for Victoriaville (17-26-3).

Kyle Jessiman turned aside 19 shots for the Remparts (19-17-10), losers of three in a row.

The Canadian Press