QMJHL Roundup: Lavoie scores twice as surging Mooseheads down Cape Breton 7-1

HALIFAX — Raphael Lavoie had two goals and an assist as the streaking Hamilton Mooseheads defeated the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles 7-1 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Monday.

The Eastern Conference-leading Mooseheads improved to 8-1-1 over their last 10 games and 26-8-2 overall.

Lavoie scored both his goals within the game's first four minutes, giving the Mooseheads a lead they would not relinquish.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Antoine Morand, Xavier Parent, Benoit-Olivier Groulx and Samuel Asselin each had a goal and an assist for the Mooseheads, while Arnaud Durandeau also scored.

Maxim Trepanier and Jake Ryczek added two assists each.

Leon Gawanke scored the only goal for Cape Breton (22-13-3).

Alexis Gravel made 29 saves for the Mooseheads, while William Grimard stopped 23 shots for the Screaming Eagles.

The Mooseheads scored three power-play goals on five opportunities, while the Screaming Eagles were shut out on two opportunities with the man advantage.

FOREURS 3 HUSKIES 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Julien Tessier broke a 2-2 tie in the third period and Jonathan Lemieux made 41 saves as the Foreurs defeated the league-leading Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

Marshall Lessard scored twice for Val-d'Or (13-20-4).

Alex Beaucage and Louis-Filip Cote had the goals for the Huskies (30-70-1), while Samuel Harvey stopped 21 shots.

WILDCATS 6 TITAN 3

MONCTON, N.B. — Jakob Pelletier had a goal and two assists to lead the Wildcats over Acadie-Bathurst despite 51 saves from Titan goaltender Tyriq Outen.

Adam Capannelli opened the scoring with a short-handed goal, while Jacob Hudson, Jonathan Aspirot, Alexander Khovanov and Mika Cyr also found the net for the Wildcats (24-11-4).

Story continues

Yan-Cedric Gaudreault had two goals and Liam Murphy also scored for the Titan (6-29-1), the defending Memorial Cup champions who are struggling this season. They are 1-9-0 over their last 10 games.

Charles-Antoine Lavallee stopped 29 shots for Moncton.

ISLANDERS 4 SEA DOGS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Nikita Alexandrov scored twice and added an assist to lead Charlottetown over the Sea Dogs.

Thomas Casey and William Sirman also scored for the Islanders (23-10-3), who won their third game in a row.

Filip Prikryl scored on a penalty shot for Saint John (7-27-3).

Matthew Welsh made 26 saves for the Islanders, while Alex d'Orio stopped 32 shots for the Sea Dogs.

VOLTIGEURS 7 ARMADA 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Felix Lauzon scored twice and Jarrett Baker had a goal and two assists as the Voltigeurs defeated Blaineville-Boisbriand.

Nicolas Guay, Benjamin Corbell, Dawson Mercer and Nicholas Beauvilliers also scored for Drummondville (27-8-1), who improved to 8-2-0 over their last 10 games. Cedric Desruisseaux chipped in with three assists.

Anthony Poulin and Simon Pinard had the goals for the Armada (15-20-1), who have lost three straight games.

Olivier Rodrigue stopped 20 shots for the Voltigeurs, while Samuel Boileau allowed five goals on 35 shots for Blaineville-Boisbriand. Gabriel Waked stopped one of three shots he faced in relief.

OCEANIC 7 REMPARTS 1

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Anthony Gagnon had two goals and an assist, Cedric Pare and Jeffrey Durocher each had a goal and two assists, and the Oceanic thumped Quebec.

Carson MacKinnon, Olivier Garneau and Vincent Martineau also scored for the Oceanic (22-12-3).

Sam Dunn had the lone goal for the Remparts (15-14-8), who are winless in their last four games.

Colten Ellis had a quiet night in the Rimouski goal, stopping 12 of the 13 shots he faced.

Kyle Jessiman stopped 32 shots for Quebec.

DRAKKAR 11 CATARACTES 3

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Ivan Chekhovich had a seven-point night (two goals, five assists) as Baie-Comau blasted the Cataractes.

Gabriel Fortier had two goals and two assists, Nathan Legare had two goals and one assist, and Christopher Benoit, Yaroslav Alexeyev, Shawn Element, Jordan Martel and Christopher Merisier-Ortiz also scored for the Drakkar (25-9-3), who remained a point back of Halifax for top spot in the East.

Jeremy Manseau had a goal and two assists for Shawinigan (9-24-3), while Gabriel Belley-Pelletier and Max-Antoine Melancon also scored.

Dereck Baribeau made 23 stops for Baie-Comeau. Justin Blanchette made 43 saves on 50 shots to pick up the loss for Shawinigan. Antoine Coulombe stopped for of eight shots in relief.

PHOENIX 5 OLYMPIQUES 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Benjamin Tardif had a goal and an assist as the Phoenix defeated Gatineau.

Yann-Felix Lapointe, Taro Jentzsch, Ryan DaSilva and Felix Robert also scored for Sherbrooke (22-13-2), a winner of three straight games.

Andre Simard and Pier-Olivier Lacombe scored for the Olympiques (14-19-3).

Brendan Creegan made 29 saves for Sherbrooke, while Creed Jones made 35 saves for Gatineau.

SAGUENEENS 6 TIGRES 4

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Jeremy Fortin scored twice to lead Chicoutimi over the Tigres.

Theo Rochette, Michael Pellerin, Justin Ducharme and Samuel Houde also scored for the Sagueneens (18-13-7), who are now on a four-game winning streak.

Dominic Cormier, Conor Frenette, Mikhail Abramov and Samy Pare has the goals for Victoriaville (14-20-3).

Zachary Bouthillier stopped 25 shots for Chicoutimi. Tristan Cote-Cazenave surrendered four goals on 17 shots before giving way to Fabio Iacobo, who picked up the loss despite stopping nine of 10 shots.

The Canadian Press