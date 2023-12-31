QMJHL roundup: Langlois scores in OT as Huskies tip Foreurs 5-4

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Jeremy Langlois scored 61 seconds into overtime as the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies edged the Val-d'Or Foreurs 5-4 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.

Louis-Philippe Fontaine scored twice for the West Division-leading Huskies (23-8-1-3), while Emeric Gaudet and Antonin Verreault netted singles.

Huskies goaltender William Rousseau kicked out 20 of 24 shots.

Nathan Drapeau scored three goals for the Foreurs (12-191-1), while Philippe Veilleux added a single.

Foreurs netminder William Blackburn saved 42 of 47 shots.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Saturday:

---

MOOSEHEADS 3 EAGLES 1

SYDNEY, N.S. — Markus Vidicek scored twice as the visiting Halifax Mooseheads defeated the Cape Breton Eagles 3-1.

Liam Kilfoil scored once for the Maritimes Division-leading Mooseheads (23-9-4-1).

Olivier Houde scored for the Eagles (18-17-1-0). The teams were tied 0-0 until the Mooseheads took a 1-0 lead at 4:16 of the third.

---

OCEANIC 5 REMPARTS 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Alexandre Blais scored a goal and added two assists as the Rimouski Oceanic defeated the visiting Quebec Remparts 5-2.

Quinn Kennedy, Jacob Mathieu, Julien Beland and Dominic Pilote also scored for the Oceanic (17-16-3-0).

Antoine Michaud scored twice for the Remparts (14-20-1-0), who were outshot 44-22.

---

VOLTIGEURS 4 ARMADA 1

BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND, Que. — Drew Elliott scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs beat the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 4-1.

Ethan Gauthier, Loic Goyette and Sam Oliver all scored once for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (22-9-4-1).

Eliot Litalien scored for the Armada (15-16-3-0).

---

TIGRES 6 PHOENIX 3

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Tommy Cormier scored twice as the visiting Victoriaville Tigres beat the Sherbrooke Phoenix 6-3.

Nikita Prishchepov, Pier-Olivier Roy, Maxime Pellerin and Egor Goriunov also scored for the Tigres (21-93-0).

Olivier Dubois, Lewis Gendron and Hugo Primeau scored for the Phoenix (15-16-1-3).

---

DRAKKAR 7 SAGUENEENS 3

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Justin Poirier scored three goals and added an assist as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar beat the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens 7-3.

Julien Paille, Jules Boilard, Raoul Boilard and Justin Gill also scored for the East Division-leading Drakkar (30-4-2-0).

Craig Armstrong, Alexis Morin and Lucas Boisvert scored for the Sagueneens (17-16-2-2).

---

WILDCATS 7 SEA DOGS 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Yoan Loshing had a goal and added two assists as the Moncton Wildcats beat the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs 7-2.

Olivier Boutin, Oscar Plandowski, Thomas Auger, Preston Lounsbury, Shawn Carrier and Connor Trenholm also scored for the Wildcats (22-8-2-2). Ryan Hackett chipped in with three assists.

Pavel Simek and Mathis Gauthier scored for the Sea Dogs (13-17-3-2).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2023.

The Canadian Press