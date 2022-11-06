QMJHL roundup: Kidney pumps up Titan crowd with overtime goal

BATHURST, N.B. — Riley Kidney's goal at 3:05 of overtime sent the crowd home happy and prevented a nightmare finish to a promising start as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan defeated the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 5-4 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.

The Titan, up 4-1 in the third period, appeared well on their way to victory when the visitors scored three times in two minutes, 23 seconds to tie the game at 4-4 and force overtime.

Jacob Melanson and Kidney scored twice for the Titan (6-9-1-1), with a single netted by Drew Maddigan. Kidney also chipped in with two assists.

Xavier Fortin, Isaac Dufort, Anthony Lavoie and Nathan Baril scored for the Drakkar (8-8-1-1), who were outshot 34-33.

---

SAGUENEENS 3 OCEANIC 2

CHICOUTIMI, QUE. — Andrei Loshko scored the go-ahead goal at 2:01 of the third period and the Chicoutimi Sagueneens hung on to defeat the visiting Rimouski Oceanic 3-2.

Peteris Bulans and Jeremy Leroux all scored for the Sagueneens (7-10-0-0).

Jacob Mathieu and Maxime Coursol scored for the Oceanic (7-9-1-0).

---

ISLANDERS 3 ARMADA 2

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Jonah Jelley had a goal and assist as the Islanders defeated the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 3-2.

Jakub Brabenec and Brett Arsenault also scored for the Islanders (8-7-1-0).

Colby Huggan had both goals for the Armada (7-8-0-1), who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 2-1 entering the final frame.

---

EAGLES 4 SEA DOGS 0

SYDNEY, N.S. — The Cape Breton Eagles scored three unanswered goals in the second period and cruised to a 4-0 win over the Saint John Sea Dogs on home ice.

Jeremy Langlois, Charles Boutin, Samuel Johnson and Jordan Cote scored for the Eagles (3-8-2-0).

Oliver Satny stopped 24 shots to record the shutout. Olivier Brideau stopped 35 of 39 shots for the Sea Dogs (4-9-0-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2022.

The Canadian Press