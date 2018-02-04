QMJHL Roundup: Khovanov nets OT winner as Wildcats earn wild win over Islanders

MONCTON, N.B. — Alexander Khovanov scored the winner 11 seconds into overtime as the Moncton Wildcats held on for a wild 6-5 victory over the Charlottetown Islanders on Saturday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

James Phelan led the Wildcats (23-21-8) with two goals and an assist as Moncton built a 4-0 lead in the first period. Jeremy McKenna, Jacob Hudson and Mika Cyr had the other goals.

Saku Vesterinen struck twice with Sam King, Taylor Egan, Nikita Alexandrov rounding out the attack as Charlottetown (28-18-4) scored five straight.

Cyr would finally answer in the second for Moncton to eventually force extra time.

Mark Grametbauer combined with Matthew Waite for 25 saves for Moncton. Matthew Welsh combined with Dakota Lund-Cornish for 25 saves for the Islanders.

The Wildcats went 1 for 4 on the power play and Charlottetown was 1 for 2.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 5 PHOENIX 4 (OT)

SYDNEY, N.S. — Phelix Martineau scored the winner 2:29 into overtime as the Screaming Eagles edged Sherbrooke.

Declan Smith and Isiah Campbell had a goal and two assists apiece for Cape Breton (23-22-6). Adam McCormick and Mathias Laferriere also chipped in while Kyle Jessiman turned aside 26 shots.

Hugo Roy struck twice for the Phoenix (21-21-10) with Kevin Gilbert and Marek Zachar adding the others. Reilly Pickard made 28 saves.

---

SAGUENEENS 4 DRAKKAR 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Samuel Houde had a pair of goals and Alexis Shank turned aside 29 shots to lift the Sagueneens over Baie-Comeau.

Gabriel Villeneuve and Zachary Lavigne also scored for Chicoutimi (21-24-4).

Nathan Legare replied for the Drakkar (22-25-4) and Justin Blanchette stopped 23 shots.

---

OCEANIC 3 REMPARTS 2

QUEBEC CITY — Samuel Dove-McFalls scored the winner in the second period and Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo made 34 saves as Rimouski held off the Remparts.