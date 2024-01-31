QMJHL roundup: Huskies unleash offence, roll past Cataractes 6-1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Benjamin Brunelle had a goal and two assists as the West Division-leading Rouyn-Noranda Huskies rolled over the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes 6-1 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Tuesday night.

Louis-Philippe Fontaine, Mathis Perron, Jeremy Langlois, Thomas Verdon and Samuel Rousseau also scored for the Huskies (31-11-1-4), who led 2-0 after the first period and 4-0 heading into the third.

Eli Baillargeon scored for the Cataractes (20-24-2-1).

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Tuesday:

WILDCATS 4 TITAN 3 (OT)

BATHURST, N.B. — Caleb Desnoyers scored at 3:01 of overtime as the visiting Moncton Wildcats edged the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 4-3.

Miles Mueller scored twice for the Wildcats (27-12-3-3), including a goal at 8:10 of the third period that tied the game 3-3 and force the overtime. Oscar Plandowski also scored for the winners. Preston Lounsbury and Adam Fortier-Gendron chipped in with two assists.

Mathieu St-Onge, Colby Huggan and Milo Roelens scored for the Titan (21-21-3-2), who outshot the Wildcats 44-31.

POKE CHECKS: The Baie-Comeau Drakkar are ranked No. 2 in this week's Canadian Hockey League Top 10. The Saginaw Spirit are ranked No. 3, followed by the Drummondville Voltigeurs at No. 5 and Rouyn-Noranda Huskies at No. 10.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press