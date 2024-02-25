QMJHL roundup: Huskies unleash offence to sink Armada 5-3

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Antonin Verreault's goal at 17:33 of the third period snapped a 3-3 deadlock and lifted the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies to a 5-3 win over the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.

Andrei Loshko had two goals and an assist for the West Division-leading Huskies (37-15-1-4), while Emeric Gaudet and Bill Zonnon added singles.

Thomas Paquet, Eliot Litalien and Matt Gosselin scored for the Armada (24-26-4-1), who were outscored 5-2 in the third period outshot 42-26 overall.

The Armada led 1-0 after the first period and the second period was scoreless.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Saturday:

---

DRAKKAR 6 OCEANIC 3

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Julien Paille and Justin Gill each scored twice and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar erupted for four third-period goals to roll over the visiting Rimouski Oceanic 6-3.

Niks Fenenko and Angus Booth also scored for the East Division-leading Drakkar (45-8-2-1), who outshot the Oceanic 34-18.

Mathys Dube, Maxim Barbashev and Jacob Mathieu scored for the Oceanic (30-23-5-0).

The Drakkar went 4-for-5 on the power play, while the Oceanic were 1-for-3.

---

VOLTIGEURS 9 SEA DOGS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que — Noah Reinhart scored three goals as the Drummondville Voltigeurs topped the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs 9-2.

Mikael Huchette scored twice for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (40-10-5-1), while Ethan Gauthier, Sam Oliver, Peter Repcik and Lukas Landry netted singles.

Brody Fournier and Eriks Mateiko scored for the Sea Dogs (17-31-5-3).

---

EAGLES 4 TITAN 1

SYDNEY, N.S. — Charles-Antoine Lavallee scored twice and added an assist as the Cape Breton Eagles flew past the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan 4-1.

Brayden Schmitt and Lucas Romeo also scored for the Eagles (30-23-1-2), who led 1-0 after the first period. The second period was scoreless.

Noah Laberge scored for the Titan (24-27-3-3), who were outshot 31-30.

---

PHOENIX 6 FOREURS 0

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Hugo Primeau scored twice and added an assist, Samuel St-Hilaire made 20 saves to post the shutout and the Sherbrooke Phoenix blitzed the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs 6-0.

Charles-Antoine Beauregard, Andrew Belchamber, Israel Mianscum and Lewis Gendron also scored for the Phoenix (26-24-1-5), who led 3-0 after the first period and 6-0 heading into the third.

William Blackburn stopped 14 of 19 shots for the Foreurs (15-35-3-2). He was replaced by Emile Beaunoyer, who stopped 19 of 20 shots.

---

WILDCATS 4 ISLANDERS 3 (OT)

MONCTON, N.B. — Julius Sumpf scored at 3:07 of overtime to lift the Moncton Wildcats to a 4-3 win over the visiting Charlottetown Islanders.

Miles Mueller scored twice for the Wildcats (32-17-4-3), while Caleb Desnoyers netted a single.

William Shields, Will Allen and Michael Horth scored for the Islanders (23-26-4-2), who were outshot 39-30.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press