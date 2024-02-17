QMJHL roundup: Houde scores twice as Eagles defeat Mooseheads 5-3

SYDNEY, N.S. — Olivier Houde scored twice as the Cape Breton Eagles defeated the Halifax Mooseheads 5-3 on Friday night in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

Cam MacDonald scored the game-winning goal early in the third period to go with two assists, while Luke Patterson and Charles-Antoine Lavallée also scored for Cape Breton (29-22-2).

Eagles netminder Jakub Milota stopped 27 shots. Cam Squires and Jacob Newcombe had two assists each.

Markus Vidicek — with his 36th of the season — Brady Schultz and Owen Phillips scored for Halifax (33-13-8).

Mooseheads netminder Mathis Rousseau stopped 24 of 29 shots.

Vidicek opened the scoring at 3:31 of the first and Halifax led by 3-2 after 20 minutes.

Cape Breton then scored once in the second period before adding two more in a 42-second span early in the third to take the win.

ARMADA 4 TITAN 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Justin Carbonneau scored twice as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defeated the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Xavier Villeneuve and Jonathan Fauchon also scored for Blainville-Boisbriand (24-23-5). Armada netminder Edouard Gauthier stopped 33 of 34 shots.

Robert Orr scored once for Acadie-Bathurst (23-25-5). Titan netminder Antoine Keller saved 25 of 29 shots.

WILDCATS 5 OLYMPIQUES 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Yoan Loshing scored twice as the Moncton Wildcats topped the Gatineau Olympiques.

Vincent Collard, Adam Fortier-Gendron and Connor Trenholm also scored for Moncton (29-17-6). Wildcats netminder Jacob Steinman saved 19 of 21 shots.

Justin Dumais and Alexander Gaudio replied for Gatineau (19-29-6). Olympiques netminder Zach Pelletier saved 25 of 30 shots.

DRAKKAR 3 CATARACTES 0

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Lucas Beckman earned a 16-save shutout as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar beat the Shawinigan Cataractes.

Julien Paillé scored twice while Jules Boilard scored once for Baie-Comeau (43-8-2).

Félix Hamel saved 35 of 38 shots for Shawinigan (23-28-3).

HUSKIES 5 REMPARTS 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Daniil Bourash scored twice as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated the Québec Remparts.

François-James Buteau, Axel Dufresne and Bill Zonnon also scored for Rouyn-Noranda (34-14-5). Huskies netminder William Rousseau kicked out 20 of 21 shots.

Mavrick Rousseau-Hamel scored the lone goal for Québec (18-31-4). Remparts goaltender Vincent Filion stopped 41 of 45 shots.

VOLTIGEURS 3 PHOENIX 1

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Mikael Diotte had a goal and an assist as the Drummondville Voltigeurs downed Sherbrooke Phoenix.

Noah Reinhart and Justin Côté also scored for Drummondville (38-10-5). Voltigeurs goaltender Riley Mercer kicked out 27 of 28 shots.

Charles-Antoine Beauregard scored the only goal for Sherbrooke (25-23-5). Phoenix goaltender Mathys Routhier stopped 33 of 35 shots.

TIGRES 3 FOREURS 0

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Gabriel D'Aigle earned a 20-save shutout as the Victoriaville Tigres blanked the Val-d'Or Foreurs.

Egor Goriunov scored twice while Maël Lavigne scored once for Victoriaville (34-15-3).

William Blackburn kicked out 36 of 39 shots for Val-d'Or (14-33-5).

---

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press