QMJHL roundup: Greyhounds force Game 7 with 5-0 win over Spirit

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — The Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds are taking it to the limit in their Ontario Hockey League quarterfinal series with the Saginaw Spirit.

Gavin Hayes scored twice, Jack Beck had a goal and two assists, and the Greyhounds tied the best-of-seven series 3-3 with a 5-0 victory over the visiting Spirit on Sunday at GFL Memorial Gardens.

Jacob Frasca and Marco Mignosa also chipped in with goals for the Greyhounds, who led 1-0 after the first period and 4-0 heading into the third.

Charlie Schenkel made 24 saves in the Greyhounds' net to post the victory. Nolan Lalonde stopped 29 of 34 shots for the Spirit.

Game 7 will be played Tuesday night at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Mich.

The winner on Tuesday will join the Oshawa Generals, North Bay Battalion and London Knights in the final four. Those three teams all swept their OHL quarterfinal series.

The four-team Memorial Cup will be held in Saginaw from May 24 to June 2. The Spirit will compete as the host team.

