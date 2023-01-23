QMJHL roundup: Gallant goal helps Islanders trip Titan 2-1
CHARLOTTETOWN — Keiran Gallant scored the winner at 9:35 of the third period as the Charlottetown Islanders edged the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 2-1 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
Owen Hollingsworth also scored once for Charlottetown (16-23-2-1), while goaltender Jakob Robillard made 23 saves.
Donovan Arsenault replied for Acadie-Bathurst (15-21-5-2) and Titan goalie Joshua Fleming stopped 30 shots.
The Islanders won despite going 0-for-4 on the power play. Acadie-Bathurst was 1-for-3 with the man advantage.
---
SAGUENEENS 5 WILDCATS 2
MONCTON, N.B. — Andrei Loshko scored a goal and added three assists as Chicoutimi Sagueneens topped Moncton Wildcats.
Felix Bedard, Zachary Gravel, Alexis Morin and Maxim Masse scored once for Chicoutimi (23-21-2-0).
Sagueneens goaltender Charles-Antoine Lavallee kicked out 25 of 27 shots.
Vincent Labelle and Yoan Loshing scored once for Moncton (22-18-0-2).
Wildcats goaltender Jacob Steinman saved 18 of 23 shots.
---
OLYMPIQUES 5 FOREURS 1
VAL-D'OR, Que. — Cam MacDonald scored twice as the Gatineau Olympiques downed Val-d'Or Foreurs.
Alexis Gendron, Tristan Luneau and Cole Cormier also scored once for Gatineau (28-12-4-2).
Olympiques goaltender Emerik Despatie saved 30 of 31 shots.
Tomas Cibulka scored for Val-d'Or (19-24-2-0).
Foreurs goaltender William Blackburn stopped 39 of 44 shots.
---
REMPARTS 5 OCEANIC 2
QUEBEC — Theo Rochette scored twice as the Quebec Remparts topped Rimouski Oceanic.
Elliot Lavoie, Pier-Olivier Roy and Davis Cooper all scored for Québec (35-6-1-2).
Remparts goaltender Quentin Miller kicked out 17 of 19 shots.
Luka Verreault and Alexander Gaudio scored once for Rimouski (24-20-1-1).
Oceanic goaltender Patrik Hamrla kicked out 32 of 37 shots.
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2023.
The Canadian Press