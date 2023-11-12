QMJHL roundup: First period scoring lifts Oceanic to 3-2 win over Huskies

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Maël St-Denis knocked in the game-winning goal as the Océanic scored all three goals in the first period to beat the Huskies.

Jan Sprynar and Lyam Jacques had the other goals for Rimouski.

Océanic goaltender Vincent Filion saved 25 of 27 shots.

Samuel Beauchemin and Axel Dufresne all scored once for Rouyn-Noranda.

Huskies netminder Kyle Hagen kicked out 7 of 10 shots and Huskies netminder William Rousseau kicked out 21 of 21 shots.

VOLTIGEURS 6 ARMADA 3

DRUMMONDVILLE - Peter Repcik scored three goals as Drummondville Voltigeurs defeated Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

Nino Tomov, Sam Oliver and Ethan Gauthier all scored once for Drummondville.

Voltigeurs netminders Louis-Félix Charrois stopped out 12 of 15 shots and Riley Mercer blocked all five shots he faced.

Vincent Desjardins, Jonathan Fauchon and Matthew MacDonald all scored for Blainville-Boisbriand.

Armada goaltender Edouard Gauthier stopped 25 of 31 shots.

TIGRES 5 TITAN 4

VICTORIAVILLE - Raphaël Blouin knocked in the game-winning goal at 2:26 in the third period as the Tigres edged the Titan.

Raphaël Blouin scored twice while Maxime Pellerin, Justin Larose and Tommy Cormier scored once for Victoriaville.

Tigres netminder Gabriel D'Aigle stopped 18 of 22 shots.

Joseph Henneberry, Zachary Deleau, Louis-François Bélanger and Donovan Arsenault all scored once for Acadie-Bathurst.

Titan netminder Joshua Fleming saved 34 of 39 shots.

FOREURS 6 SAGUENÉENS 2

CHICOUTIMI - Tomas Cibulka scored a goal and 2 assists as Val-D'Or Foreurs topped Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

Nathan Brisson, Alexandre Guy, Philippe Veilleux, Fredéric Potvin and Alexander Gaudio all scored once for Val-D'Or.

Foreurs netminder Mathis Lussier blocked 23 of 25 shots.

Alexis Morin and Marek Beaudoin all scored once for Chicoutimi.

Saguenéens goaltender Raphaël Précourt stopped 3 of 5 shots and Saguenéens goaltender Mathys Fernandez stopped 11 of 15 shots.

REMPARTS 3 OLYMPIQUES 2

GATINEAU - The Québec Remparts defeated the Gatineau Olympiques during the shootout.

Story continues

Xavier Lebel scored twice for Québec.

Remparts netminder Louis-Antoine Denault stopped 23 of 25 shots in the win.

Joey Vetrano and William Labranche all scored once for Gatineau.

Olympiques netminder Zach Pelletier saved 23 of 25 shots.

MOOSEHEADS 4 CATARACTES 1

HALIFAX - Mathieu Cataford scored a goal as the Halifax Mooseheads downed Shawinigan Cataractes.

Jordan Dumais, Lou Lévesque and Logan Crosby all scored once for Halifax.

Mooseheads goaltender Jack Milner saved 24 of 25 shots.

Lou-Félix Denis scored once for Shawinigan.

Cataractes netminders Mathis Langevin stopped 5 of 6 shots and Félix Hamel stopped 14 of 17 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press