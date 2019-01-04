QMJHL Roundup: Denny scores late, Cataractes hand Titan sixth straight loss

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Leon Denny broke a tie with 1:57 to play in regulation as the Shawinigan Cataractes downed the Acadie-Bathust Titan 4-3 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Mikael Robidoux scored twice and Max-Antoine Melancon added a goal and three assists for the Cataractes (10-24-3), who entered with just two wins in their last 10 games.

Goals from William Champagne, Mathieu Desgagnes and Anderson MacDonald weren't enough for the league-worst Titan (6-30-1) to avoid their sixth loss in a row.

Justin Blanchette made 29 saves for Shawinigan as Mark Grametbauer turned away 36 shots for Acadie-Bathurst.

Both teams went 1 for 2 on the power play.

---

SEA DOGS 6 WILDCATS 5

MONCTON, N.B. — Robbie Burt and Benjamin Gagne scored a minute apart in the third as Saint John held on to edge the Wildcats.

Burt finished with a pair of goals while Josh Lawrence, James White and Brady Burns also scored for the Sea Dogs (8-27-3). Mikhail Denisov made 38 saves for the win.

Charles-Antoine Giguere, Jordan Spence, Jeremy McKenna, Brady Pataki and Dylan Seitz had the Moncton (24-12-4) goals. Francis Leclerc combined with Charles-Antoine Lavallee for 24 saves in defeat.

---

HUSKIES 2 ARMADA 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Tyler Hinam scored the winner at 13:23 of the third period as the league-leading Huskies got by Blainville-Boisbriand.

Zachary Emond kicked out 32 shots while Louis-Filip Cote also scored for Rouyn-Noranda (31-7-1).

Antoine Rochon replied for the Armada (15-21-1), who got 37 saves from Brendan Cregan.

---

VOLTIGEURS 5 SAGUENEENS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Nicolas Beaudin scored once and set up two more as the Voltigeurs halted Chicoutimi's win streak at three games.

Gregor MacLeod, Thomas Pelletier, Brandon Skubel and Pavel Koltygin also scored for Drummondville (28-8-1). Olivier Rodrigue stopped 30 shots and tacked on an assist.

Samuel Houde and Liam Murphy found the back of the net for Chicoutimi (18-14-7) as Zachary Bouthillier turned away 26-of-31 shots in a losing cause.

---

The Canadian Press