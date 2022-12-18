QMJHL Roundup: Darveau makes 22 saves as Victoriaville blanks Sherbrooke 3-0

VICTORIAVILLE — Nathan Darveau earned a shutout as Victoriaville downed the Sherbrooke Phoenix 3-0 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play on Saturday.

Maxime Pellerin scored twice for Victoriaville, while Egor Goriunov added a single.

Darveau made 22 saves to pick up the win.

Phoenix netminder Samuel St-Hilaire kicked out 26 of 28 shots.

---

REMPARTS 6 SAGUENÉENS 4

CHICOUTIMI — Pier-Olivier Roy scored three goals as the visiting Québec Remparts topped the Chicoutimi Saguenéens 6-4.

Théo Rochette had a goal and three assists for Quebec, while Elliot Lavoie and Zachary Bolduc each had a goal.

Fabrice Fortin, Marc-André Gaudet, Thomas Bégin and Andrei Loshko scored for Chicoutimi.

---

OCEANIC 6 ARMADA 2

BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND — Frédéric Brunet scored twice as the Rimouski Océanic dumped the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 6-2.

Mathis Gauthier, Simon Maltais, William Dumoulin and Xavier Filion added singles for Rimouski.

Océanic goaltender Patrik Hamrla stopped 28 of 30 shots.

Xavier Sarrasin and Léo St-Michel scored for Blainville-Boisbriand.

---

OLYMPIQUES 7 DRAKKAR 2

GATINEAU0 — Charles-Antoine Lavallée scored twice as the Gatineau Olympiques downed Baie-Comeau Drakkar 7-2.

Donovan Arsenault, Isaac Belliveau, Robert Orr, Will Chisholm and Olivier Boutin also scored for Gatineau.

Anthony Lavoie and Vincent Collard replied for Baie-Comeau.

Olympiques netminder Emerik Despatie made 25 saves.

---

CATARACTES 5 FOREURS 2

VAL-D'OR — Mathis Cloutier scored twice as the Shawinigan Cataractes defeated the Val-d'Or Foreurs 5-2.

Lou-Félix Denis, Félix Lacerte and Evan Courtois also scored for Shawinigan, while Cataractes goaltender Rémi Delafontaine stopped 32 of 34 shots.

Nathan Drapeau and Alexandre Guy scored for Val-d'Or.

Foreurs goaltender Mathys Fernandez made 27 saves.

TITAN 7 WILDCATS 4

ACADIE-BATHURST — Jacob Melanson scored three goals as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan beat the visiting Moncton Wildcats 7-4.

Harry Clements, Philippe Collette, Joseph Henneberry and Ben Allison added goals for Acadie-Bathurst.

Maxim Barbashev scored twice for Moncton.

SEA DOGS 6 EAGLES 3

SAINT JOHN — Cam MacDonald's hat trick lifted the Saint John Sea Dogs to a 6-3 win over the Cape Breton Eagles.

Alexis Cournoyer, Eriks Mateiko and Cole Burbidge also scored for Saint John.

Sea Dogs goaltender Ventsislav Shingarov made 54 saves.

Thomas Desruisseaux, Charles Boutin and Cam Squires scored for Cape Breton.

Eagles netminder Nicolas Ruccia stopped 32 of 38 shots.

---

MOOSEHEADS 7 ISLANDERS 2

CHARLOTTETOWN — Markus Vidicek scored twice as the Halifax Mooseheads hammered the host Charlottetown Islanders 7-2.

Dylan MacKinnon, Mathieu Cataford, Jordan Dumais, Brody Fournier and Braeden MacPhee also scored for Halifax.

Keiran Gallant and Marcus Kearsey replied for Charlottetown.

HUSKIES 3 VOLTIGEURS 2

ROUYN-NORANDA — Emeric Gaudet knocked in the game-winning goal at 19:51 of the third period as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies edged the Drummondville Voltigeurs 3-2.

Louis-Philippe Fontaine and Bill Zonnon also scored for Rouyn-Noranda.

Huskies goaltender Thomas Couture kicked out 24 of 26 shots.

Jérémy Lapointe and Loic Goyette tallied for Drummondville.

Voltigeurs netminder Kevyn Brassard made 31 saves.


This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2022.

The Canadian Press

