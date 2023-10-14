QMJHL roundup: Conrad scores in OT as Islanders rally to shock Voltigeurs 5-4

CHARLOTTETOWN — Owen Conrad's goal at 2:03 of overtime capped an impressive comeback as the Charlottetown Islanders edged the Drummondville Voltigeurs 5-4 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Friday night at the Eastlink Centre.

The Voltigeurs, who were leading the Western Conference at the start of the night with a 5-1-1-1 record, were ahead 4-1 late in the second period when the Islanders rallied.

Simon Duguay, Ondrej Maruna, Brett Arsenault and Robbie Rutledge also scored for the Islanders, who improved to 5-4-0-0. Kyle Powers chipped in with three assists for the hosts.

Drew Elliott scored twice and added an assist for the Voltigeurs. Nino Tomov and Peter Repcik also scored for the visitors.

The Volts led 2-0 after the first period and 4-2 after 40 minutes.

The Islanders outshot the Voltigeurs 39-36 and both teams were 0-for-3 on the power play.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

CATARACTES 6 REMPARTS 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — The Shawinigan Cataractes spotted the Quebec Remparts an early 1-0 lead before storming back with five unanswered goals en route to a 6-2 victory.

Natan Ethier and Kody Dupuis each scored twice for the Cataractes (6-2-0-0), while Alexis Bonefon and Thomas Hebert added singles. Angus Booth, Cole Chandler and Maxim Barbashev each recorded two assists.

Justin Duval and Carl-Anthony-Masse scored for the Remparts (2-6-0-0).

---

TITAN 4 OCEANIC 3

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Robert Orr's goal with three minutes left in the third period snapped a 3-3 tie and lifted the Acadie-Bathurt Titan to a 4-3 win over the Rimouski Oceanic.

Noah Laberge, Milo Roelens and Donovan Arsenault also scored for the Titan (3-5-0-0).

Dominic Pilote, Alexandre Blais and Maxime Coursol scored for the Oceanic (4-4-1-0).

---

TIGRES 5 OLYMPIQUES 4 (SO)

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Justin Larose scored at 17:55 of the third period to tie the game at 4-4, then the Victoriaville Tigres won an eight-round shootout to post a 5-4 victory over the Gatineau Olympiques.

Samuel Kingsley, Egor Goriunov, Justin Larose and Maxime Pellerin all scored once for the Tigres (4-4-0-0) in regulation time.

Nathan Lévesque scored twice while Joey Vetrano and Nolan Ling netted singles for the Olympiques (1-7-1-1).

---

SAGUENEENS 3 MOOSEHEADS 2 (OT)

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Emile Duquet scored 37 seconds into overtime to give the Chicoutimi Sagueneens a 3-2 victory over the visiting Halifax Mooseheads.

Alexis Morin and Christophe Berthelot also scored for the Sagueneens (3-4-1-0).

Brody Fournier and Markus Vidicek scored for the Mooseheads (6-2-1-0), who outshot the hosts 23-21.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2023.

The Canadian Press