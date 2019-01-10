QMJHL Roundup: Burt, Prikryl help Sea Dogs top Cataractes 5-4 in shootout

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Robbie Burt and Filip Prikryl scored in the shootout to lead the Saint John Sea Dogs past the Shawinigan Cataractes 5-4 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Burt also scored in regulation time for Saint John (9-29-3), while Maxim Cajkovic, Nicholas Deakin-Poot and Brady Burns had goals as well.

Valentin Nussbaumer, Mikael Robidoux, Charles Beaudoin and Jeremy Manseau supplied the offence for the Cataractes (10-26-4). Nussbaumer also had a goal in the shootout.

Zachary Bouthillier combined with Mikhail Denisov for 38 saves for Saint John. Antoine Coulombe turned away 25 shots for Shawinigan.

The Sea Dogs went 2 for 4 on the power play and the Cataractes were 0 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 6 ISLANDERS 2

SYDNEY, N.S. — Egor Sokolov scored twice as Cape Breton downed Charlottetown.

Gabriel Proulx's goal at 8:54 of the second period stood as the winner for the Screaming Eagles (24-14-3), while Mitchell Balmas, Declan Smith and Ryan Francis rounded out the attack.

Brett Budgell had both goals for the Islanders (25-11-3).

---

OLYMPIQUES 3 REMPARTS 2

QUEBEC CITY — Gabriel Bilodeau struck twice, including the winner late in the third period, as Gatineau slipped past the Remparts.

Mathieu Bizier also scored for the Olympiques (15-20-4).

Jeremy Laframboise and Luke Kutkevicius replied for Quebec (17-15-8).

---

PHOENIX 3 TIGRES 1

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Samuel Poulin has a pair of goals, including the eventual winner, as the Phoenix topped Victoriaville.

Benjamin Tardif also scored for Sherbrooke (24-14-2).

Jordan Briere was the lone scorer for the Tigres (14-23-3).

---

OCEANIC 4 VOLTIGEURS 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Jimmy Huntington's power-play goal 12:57 into the third period was the winner as the Oceanic doubled Drummondville.

Olivier Garneau, Anthony Gagnon and Alexis Lafreniere chipped in for Rimouski (24-13-3).

Cedric Desruisseaux and Remy Anglehart answered for the Voltigeurs (30-9-1).

The Canadian Press