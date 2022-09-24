QMJHL Roundup: Bourash scores twice as Huskies hand Cataractes 6-3 loss

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Daniil Bourash scored two goals to lead the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies to a 6-3 win over the Shawinigan Cataractes on Friday.

After leaving the first period tied 2-2, the Huskies (1-0-0) scored three answered goals courtesy of Louis-Philippe Fontaine, Bourash and Jakub Hujer.

Alexis Beaulac scored for the Cataractes (1-1-0) to put an end to the run just past the midway mark of the third period. Edouard Cournoyer later sealed it for Rouyn-Noranda with an empty-net goal.

Bourash opened the scoring and teammate Dyllan Gill also scored in the first for the Huskies.

Jordan Tourigny and William Veillette added goals of their own in the opening 20 minutes for Shawinigan.

---

PHOENIX 3 OLYMPIQUES 1

SHERBROOKE, QUE. -- Justin Gill scored the final two goals to seal a Sherbrooke Phoenix 3-1 victory over the Gatineau Olympiques on Friday.

Tristan Giroux opened the scoring for the Phoenix (1-0-0) in the first before Cole Cormier responded in the second for Gatineau (0-1-1).

---

REMPARTS 1 SAGUENEENS 0

QUEBEC CITY -- Pier-Olivier Roy scored the lone goal of the game as the Quebec Remparts (1-0-0) defeated the Chicoutimi Sagueneens (0-1-0) 1-0 on Friday.

William Rousseau made 23 saves in the win while Charles-Antoine Lavallée stopped 27 shots in a losing effort.

---

ARMADA 4 FOREURS 2

BOISBRIAND, QUE. -- Xavier Sarrasin and Mikaël Denis scored the final two goals in the third period to lead Blainville-Boisbriand Armada to a 4-2 win over the Val-d'Or Foreurs on Friday.

Justin Boisselle led the way with one goal and two assists for the Armada (1-0-0). Alexandre Doucet and Nathan Brisson scored for the Foreurs (0-1-0) in a losing effort.

---

TIGRES 5 VOLTIGEURS 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, QUE. -- Thomas Belgarde scored twice, both on power plays, as the Victoriaville Tigres took a 5-1 win over the Drummondville Voltigeurs on Friday.

Justin Larose, Tommy Cormier and Maxime Pellerin also scored for the Tigres (1-0-0). Sam Oliver scored the Voltigeurs' (0-1-0) lone goal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2022.

The Canadian Press