QMJHL Roundup: Balanced offence, strong power play leads Mooseheads over Sea Dogs

HALIFAX — Samuel Asselin and Keith Getson each scored twice as the Halifax Mooseheads toppled the Saint John Sea Dogs 10-2 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Patrick Kyte had goal and three assists while Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Walter Flower, Raphael Lavoie, Antoine Morand and Justin Barron rounded out the Mooseheads (39-12-3) offence.

Charlie DesRoches and Maxim Cajkovic found the back of the net for the Sea Dogs (12-38-4).

Cole McLaren turned away 21 shots for Halifax. Zachary Bouthillier gave up six goals on 21 shots in 24:46 of action for Saint John before getting replaced by Mikhail Denisov, who made 24 saves the rest of the way.

The Mooseheads went 5 for 7 on the power play while the Sea Dogs were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

WILDCATS 5 TITAN 3

BATHURST, N.B. — Adam Capannelli scored the winner at 14:07 of the third as Moncton downed the Titan for its third win in a row.

Charles-Antoine Giguere, Dylan Seitz, Elliot Desnoyers and Jakob Pelletier also potted goals for the Wildcats (29-18-7), who got 28 saves from Francis Leclerc.

Nicolas Kingsbury-Fournier, Oliver Turan and Evan MacKinnon scored while Felix-Anthony Ethier turned away 25 shots for Acadie-Bathurst (7-43-3), which is on a 14-game slide.

The Canadian Press