QMJHL Roundup: Baker's two goals lead Voltigeurs past Mooseheads 7-1

HALIFAX — Jarrett Baker had two goals as the Drummondville Voltiguers defeated the Halifax Mooseheads 7-1 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action Sunday afternoon.

Nicolas Guay, Connor Bramwell and Yvan Mongo all added a goal and an assist for Drummondville (28-18-2-1). Robert Lynch and Pavel Koltygin also scored for the Voltiguers while Olivier Rodrigue stopped 24 shots.

Ott Somppi had the lone goal for Halifax (39-13-6-1), which was outscored 6-0 over the final two periods at Scotiabank Centre. Alexis Gravel and Blade Mann-Dixon combined to stop 30 shots.

---

ISLANDERS 5 SEA DOGS 3

CHARLOTETTOWN — Brett Budgell, Cayse Ton, Casey Thomas and Nikita Alexandrov had a goal and an assist each to lead the Islanders (32-21-5) to victory. Daniel Hardie had the other goal while Matthew Welsh stopped 16 shots. William Poirier, Radim Salda and Cole Reginato replied for Saint John (23-35-11).

---

ARMADA 4 SCREAMING EAGLES 1

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Alexander Katerinakis and Luke Henman both had a goal and an assist for the Armada (42-10-6). Tobie Paquette-Bisson and Thomas Ethier also scored goals. Mikhail Denisov stopped 32 shots. Tyler Hylland replied for Cape Breton (26-26-7).

---

PHOENIX 5 CATARACTES 3

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Nicolas Poulin scored twice to lead the offensive attack for the Phoenix (28-22-11). Nathael Roy, Mathieu Olivier and Olivier Crete-Belzille had the other goals. Vincent Senez had two goals for Shawinigan (16-38-6) while Gabriel Denis had the other.

---

REMPARTS 2 HUSKIES 1 (OT)

QUEBEC CITY — Benjamin Gagne's goal 42 seconds into overtime earned the Remparts (35-21-5) the win. Sam Dunn had the other while Antoine Samuel stopped 10 shots. Mathieu Boucher had the lone goal for Rouyn-Noranda (33-18-9). Zachary Emond made 33 saves.

---

TIGRES 7 SAGUENEENS 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Vitali Abramov led the way for the Tigres (33-20-6) with a goal and two assists. Mathieu Sevigny, Alexandre Grise, Jimmy Huntington, Maxime Comtois, Chase Harwell and Justin Pare had the other goals. Kevin Kilma had the lone goal for Chicoutimi (24-29-4).

---

DRAKKAR 6 FOREURS 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Ivan Chekhovich had two goals and an assist to lead the Drakkar (27-28-5). Gabriel Fortier, D'Artagnan, Edouard St-Laurent and Jordan Martel also scored for the winners. Julien Tessier countered for Val-d'Or (19-35-6).

The Canadian Press