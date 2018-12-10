QMJHL Roundup: Arnaud Durandeau leads Mooseheads past Islanders 2-1

CHARLOTTETOWN — Arnaud Durandeau put away the power-play winner at the 8:36 mark of the third period as the Halifax Mooseheads edged the Charlottetown Islanders 2-1 on Sunday in a matchup of two of the strongest teams in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Samuel Asselin scored near the midway point of the game for the Mooseheads (22-7-1), while Alexis Gravel made 38 saves.

Hunter Drew opened the scoring for the Islanders (19-8-3) in the first period. Matthew Welsh stopped 28 shots in net.

Halifax went 1 for 5 on the power play and Charlottetown was 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

WILDCATS 6 SEA DOGS 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Mika Cyr scored twice as the Wildcats doubled up Saint John.

Jeremy McKenna's goal 9:23 into the second period was the eventual winner for Moncton (22-9-2), while Kyle Foreman and Jakob Pelletier also scored.

Michael Campoli and Anthony Boucher supplied the offence for the Sea Dogs (4-24-3).

---

FOREURS 2 ARMADA 1

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Julien Tessier had the game-winning goal early in the third period as Val-d'Or sank the Armada.

Alexandre Couture had the other goal for the Foreurs (11-17-4).

Peyton Hoyt scored for Blainville-Boisbriand (14-15-1).

---

HUSKIES 4 SAGUENEENS 0

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Samuel Harvey stopped 26 shots as the Huskies blanked Chicoutimi.

Alex Beaucage, Samuel Naud, Rafael Harvey-Pinard and William Rouleau supplied the offence for Rouyn-Noranda (27-5-0).

Zachary Bouthillier turned aside 44 shots for the Sagueneens (13-12-7).

---

VOLTIGEURS 11 CATARACTES 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Nicolas Guay scored four goals and set up another as the Voltigeurs routed Shawinigan.

Dawson Mercer and Nicolas Beaudoin each had two goals and a helper apiece for Drummondville (22-7-1) and Xavier Bernard, Nicholas Girouard and Pavel Koltygin also scored.

Anthony Imbeault had the lone goal for the Cataractes (8-20-2).

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

The Canadian Press