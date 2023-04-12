QMJHL playoffs: Wildcats eliminate Drakkar 5-4 in Game 7 OT

MONCTON, N.B. — Maxim Barbashev's goal at 14:53 of overtime lifted the Moncton Wildcats to a 5-4 victory over the visiting Baie-Comeau Drakkar in Game 7 of their first-round Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats, who thought they had the game under wraps when Vincent Labelle scored a power-play goal at 15:43 of the third to make it a 4-3 contest, surrendered a goal at 17:51 of the third to Isaac Dufort — his third of the night — and were forced to endure their fifth overtime game of the best-of-seven series.

Anthony Hamel also scored twice for the Wildcats, while Oscar Plandowski netted a single.

Alexis Bernier was the other goal scorer for the Drakkar.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and 2-2 heading into the third.

The Wildcats outshot the Drakkar 38-36 and went 1-for-3 on the power play. The Drakkar went 1-for-1 on the power play.

The Drakkar forced the Game 7 showdown with a 4-3 overtime win on Monday.

POKE CHECKS: Two best-of-seven quarterfinal series are set to begin Friday. The Sherbrooke Phoenix host the Drummondville Voltigeurs in Game 1, while the Gatineau Olympiques host the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in Game 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press