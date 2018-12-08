QMJHL player scores emotional game-winner after mother's passing

Steven Psihogios
Yahoo Canada Sports
Declan Smith’s teammates offered him support after an emotional first game back. (Twitter // @CBPost_Jeremy)
The loss of a loved one is one of the toughest things someone can go through. For Cape Breton Screaming Eagles captain Declan Smith, that news came earlier this month.

On December 1st, his mother, Rachel, passed away from cancer. After stepping away from the team for two games to mourn the loss, Smith returned to the lineup on Friday night.

View this post on Instagram

Today we had the most beautiful send off celebrating my biggest role model.. I will miss you more than anything, I’ll miss your great advice, the way you would brighten up the room with your laugh and most of all your comfortable hugs, heaven gained one special soul. Rest easy mom💜💜😇👼🏽👼🏽

A post shared by Declan Smith (@declansmith12) on Dec 5, 2018 at 11:48am PST


In his first match back, something special happened.


Smith’s marker late in the third period wound up being the game winner. In an extremely emotional moment for the 20-year old, his response channeled all that he was feeling.

Declan Smith pointed to the sky after scoring a goal in his first game back from mourning the loss of his mother. (u/nunsniper)
The point to the sky, obviously for his mother, provided an extremely touching moment in the Screaming Eagles’ win over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. 

Following the contest, while the team’s leader was being interviewed near centre ice, his teammates waited for him to finish to offer a show of support during this trying time.


It it truly great to see the sport of hockey providing an escape from the sometimes harsh realities of life.

 

 

