QMJHL names new top goaltender award after legendary netminder Patrick Roy

QUEBEC — The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's goaltender of the year will be honoured with a trophy bearing the name of a legend between the pipes and behind the bench.

The league unveiled the Patrick-Roy Trophy on Sunday at a press conference at Videotron Centre, home of the Memorial Cup champion Quebec Remparts.

The new award, named in honour of Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy, will be given to the top goaltender as judged by a number of factors.

Eligible goaltenders must have participated in at least 40 per cent of the minutes played by his team and must be among the leaders in goals-against-average, save percentage, shutouts, and winning percentage.

The Jacques-Plante Trophy, which is given annually to the goaltender with the lowest goals-against-average during the regular season, will still be awarded.

Roy played in the QMJHL from 1982 to 1985 and spent more than 12 seasons over two stints as head coach of the Remparts, leading the team to Memorial Cup titles in 2006 and 2023.

He stepped down as Ramparts head coach and general manager in June.

The award was announced before the Remparts fell 5-3 to the Rimouski Oceanic.

Alexandre Blais led the way for the Oceanic (2-0) with a goal and two assists, while Maxime Coursol, Spencer Gill and Mael St-Denis each added a goal and a helper.

Dominic Pilote netted the other goal for Rimouski, which also got 19 saves from Cedric Masse.

Vincent Murray, Mikael Huchette and Nathan Plamondon-Michaud scored for the Remparts (0-2-0). Louis-Antoine Denault made 27 saves.

---

CATARACTES 4 ARMADA 3

Boisbriand, Que. — Jeremy D'Astous had two goals and an assist in leading the Shawinigan Cataractes to a 4-3 win over the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

D'Astous's second goal in the middle frame put the Cataractes (2-0-0) up 4-1 before the Armada (1-1-0) made a push to get back in the game.

---

FOREURS 4 HUSKIES 3 (SO)

Rouyn-Noranda, Que. — Samuel Fiala scored the shootout winner as the Val d'Or Foreurs (2-0-0) escaped with a 4-3 win over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

Daniil Bourash scored the game-tying goal to send it to overtime for the Huskies (0-0-1-1) 9:14 into the third period after his side was down 3-1 late in the second.

---

VOLTIGEURS 5 SAGUENEENS 2

Drummondville, Que. — Maxime Lafond and Loic Goyette each had a goal and an assist as the Drummondville Voltigeurs defeated the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 5-2.

The Voltigeurs (2-0-0) scored three unanswered goals between late in the second period and the third to pull ahead and away from the Sageuneens (0-1-1).

---

TIGRES 7 OLYMPIQUES 2

Victoriaville, Que. — Justin Larose and Noah Larochelle each scored a pair of goals and the Victoriaville Tigres edged the Gatineau Olympiques 7-2.

Larose scored the game's first two goals as the Tigres (1-1-0) pounced on the Olympiques (0-1-1) early to hold a 4-0 advantage early in the second period.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2023.

The Canadian Press