QMJHL: Brouillette and Crossman have hat tricks as Drakkar blank Titan 8-0

BATHURST, N.B. — Marc-Antoine Brouillette and Ethan Crossman each had a hat trick as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar routed the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 8-0 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Brendan St-Louis put away the eventual winner at 4:48 of the first period for the Drakkar (35-9-3), while Jordan Martel added a goal as well.

Lucas Fitzpatrick made 20 saves to earn the shutout.

Mark Grametbauer combined with Tyriq Outen to stop 37 shots for Acadie-Bathurst (7-38-2).

Baie-Comeau went 1 for 2 on the power play and the Titan could not score on their two man advantages.

---

HUSKIES 4 CATARACTES 0

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Zachary Emond stopped all 20 shots he faced as Rouyn-Noranda blanked the Cataractes.

Patrik Hrehorcak's goal 69 seconds into the second period was the eventual winner for the Huskies (41-7-1), while Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Tyler Hinam and Jakub Lauko also found the back of the net.

Justin Blanchette made 52 saves for Shawinigan (11-32-4).

---

TIGRES 5 OLYMPIQUES 0

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Tristan Cote-Cazenave made 21 saves as the Tigres blanked Gatineau.

Mikhail Abramov has the power-play winner for Victoriaville (19-26-3) 30 seconds into the second period. Feliks Morozov, Anthony Poulin, Samy Pare and Simon Lafrance also scored for the Tigres.

Creed Jones turned aside 26 shots for Gatineau (16-25-5).

---

VOLTIGEURS 8 FOREURS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Maxime Comtois scored three times to lead the Voltigeurs past Val-d'Or.

Gregor MacLeod had the eventual winner for Drummondville (36-10-1). Felix Lauzon, Nicholas Girouard, Joseph Veleno and Nicolas Guay chipped in as well..

Alexandre Couture and Peyton Hoyt replied for the Foreurs (15-27-5).

---

REMPARTS 6 ARMADA 2

QUEBEC CITY — Philipp Kurashev struck twice as the Remparts sank Blainville-Boisbriand.

Samuel Dickner, Gabriel Montreuil, Etienne Verrette and Pierrick Dube rounded out the attack for Quebec (20-18-10).

Alexander Katerinakis and Blake Richardson scored for the Armada (17-29-1).

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 4 ISLANDERS 3

CHARLOTTETOWN — Mitchell Balmas had a pair of goals, including the short-handed winner, as Cape Breton downed the Islanders.

Egor Sokolov and Ryan Francis also scored for the Screaming Eagles (30-15-3).

Kevin Gursoy, Hunter Drew and Nikita Alexandrov supplied the offence for Charlottetown (27-14-5).

---

MOOSEHEADS 5 WILDCATS 3

MONCTON, N.B. — Joel Bishop scored twice as Halifax subdued the Wildcats 5-3.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx scored the game-winning goal for the Mooseheads (33-10-3) at 9:21 of the third period. Samuel Asselin and Arnaud Durandeau also scored for the Mooseheads.

Aleksi Anttalainen, Elliot Desnoyers and Jeremy McKenna scored for Moncton (26-16-6).

---

SAGUENEENS 3 SEA DOGS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Hendrix Lapierre struck twice as Chicoutimi raced past the Sea Dogs.

Liam Murphy had the early winner for the Sagueneens (25-16-7) at 17:59 of the first period.

Maxim Cajkovic scored for Saint John (11-34-3).

Sea Dogs right-winger Nicholas Deakin-Poot was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for checking to the head at 17:56 of the third period.

The Canadian Press