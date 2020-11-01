QMJHL announces restart dates for Sherbrooke Phoenix and Chicoutimi Sagueneens

Two Quebec Major Junior Hockey League teams are set to finally return to the ice within the first week of November.

The league announced two games involving the Sherbrooke Phoenix and Chicoutimi Sagueneens have officially been rescheduled.

The Phoenix, who haven't played since Oct. 4, will play against the Val-d'Or Foreurs Nov. 4 at the Air Creebec Centre in Val-d'Or. Both teams were slated to play each other Oct. 16.

The Sagueneens will square off against the Rimouski Oceanic Nov. 3 in Rimouski in a match that was originally scheduled for Oct. 11 and then moved to Oct. 25.

Sherbrooke and Chicoutimi are among 12 Quebec-based teams who have had their seasons suspended due to a growing number of COVID-19 cases across the province. Six of those teams play in red zones, where all organized sports and recreational activities are suspended.

Four Quebec-based teams including the Foreurs, the Oceanic, the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, were each allowed to play this weekend because they reside in less restrictive yellow and/or orange zones.

The Western Hockey League and Ontario Hockey League have each announced start dates in the first few months of 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2020.

The Canadian Press