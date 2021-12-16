QMJHL: Alexis Daniel's goal carries Wildcats to 4-3 victory over Eagles
SYDNEY, N.S. — Alexis Daniel's second-period goal was the eventual winner as the Moncton Wildcats fended off the Cape Breton Eagles 4-3 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
Francesco Iasenza, Yoan Loshing and Jacob Stewart also scored as Moncton (14-9-4) built a 4-1 lead by the second intermission.
Vincent Filion made 28 saves for the win.
Nicholas Girouard and Émile Hegarty-Aubin had goals in the final period as Cape Breton (7-18-5) mounted a late comeback. Hegarty-Aubin also scored in the second.
Nicolas Ruccia stopped 23 shots in net for the Eagles.
The Wildcats did not score on their one power play and Cape Breton was 1 for 3 with the man advantage.
---
ISLANDERS 8 MOOSEHEADS 2
CHARLOTTETOWN — Matis Ouellet had back-to-back goals in the third period as the Islanders routed Halifax.
Captain Brett Budgell scored and added three assists for Charlottetown (20-7-2), while Patrick Guay, Drew Elliott, William Trudeau, Sam Bowness, and Keiran Gallant chipped in as well.
Zachary L'Heureux and Jordan Dumais replied for the Mooseheads (15-11-2).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2021.
The Canadian Press