QMHJL team in mourning after player dies of apparent complications from epilepsy

MONTREAL — A Quebec major junior hockey team says one of its players has died, apparently from complications from epilepsy.

The Blainville-Boisbriand Armada says Alec Reid, 18, died Sunday morning surrounded by loved ones.

Reid had been followed by doctors to treat his epilepsy. He was consulting a neurologist after several recent episodes and had not played since Feb. 19.

The right-winger from Mercier, Que., had been acquired from the Drummondville Voltigeurs before the trade deadline and was playing his first season in the QMJHL. He had two goals and three assists in 37 games, 11 of them with the Armada.

The team's president expressed condolences to Reid's family and said the team was shocked and devastated by the loss.

"Alec was part of the Armada family and the entire organization is in mourning," Mario Marois said in a statement.

"All the players, and the hockey, training and administrative personnel are united in offering their most sincere condolences to the members of his family as well as his friends."

The Canadian Press