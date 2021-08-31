Qlik Named a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® announced today that Qlik was named a Challenger by Gartner, Inc. in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools.* This designation marks the sixth consecutive year that Qlik has been recognized in the quadrant. A complimentary copy of the full report is available for download at this link.



“Qlik’s data integration platform is helping leading organizations create, automate and manage their analytics data pipelines as part of their journey to Active Intelligence,” said James Fisher, Chief Product Officer at Qlik. “Our unique, agnostic platform is helping enterprises access, transform and deliver the real-time data essential to data-driven decision making, and is a key element in helping customers drive their modern analytics, cloud migration, data lake management, and data integration strategies.”

Qlik’s data integration platform, when combined with the company’s analytics platform, delivers the industry’s only end-to-end approach to Active Intelligence, where technology and processes trigger immediate action from real-time, up-to-date and trusted data to accelerate business value across the entire data and analytics supply chain.

Qlik partners with global cloud and platform providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as organizations like Snowflake, Databricks and Confluent in delivering data warehouse automation, data lake automation, streaming integration and SAP migration, with continued expansion with global systems integrators like Accenture, Cognizant and Tata Consulting Services.



*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, Ehtisham Zaidi, Eric Thoo, Nick Heudecker, Sharat Menon, Robert Thanaraj, 25 August, 2021.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Story continues

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private SaaS company, Qlik provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

© 2021 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

Media Contact: Derek Lyons

Email: derek.lyons@qlik.com

Phone: 617-658-5310



